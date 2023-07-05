Digital to Account for More Than Two-Thirds of Global Ad Spend This Year

Digital pureplay ad revenues will comprise more than 2 in 3 global advertising dollars (68.8% share) this year, according to a mid-year forecast from GroupM. Digital will continue to eat up market share in the years to come, per the forecast, climbing to almost three-quarters (74.4% share) of ad spend in 2028.

All told, global ad spend is predicted to grow by 5.9% this year (excluding US political advertising), a figure that stands unchanged from GroupM’s previous forecast at the end of last year. The projected rise in global ad spend next year has been revised downward slightly (from 6.2% to 6%), but the forecast year-over-year increases in subsequent years have been revised upwards to the mid-single digits (5.3% each year from 2025 through 2028).

Digital ad spending is expected to rise by 8.4% this year, with GroupM noting that the single-digit growth should be interpreted more as a result of the maturity of this category than a recessionary environment. Within digital media, digital out-of-home will be the fastest-growing channel, with a predicted year-over-year increase in spending of 26.1%, to $13.3 billion. The next-fastest rising channel will be connected TV, which will grow by 13.2% to $25.9 billion.

Both pale in comparison size-wise to another fast-growing digital channel, retail media. GroupM predicts that retail media spending will increase by 9.9% this year to reach $125.7 billion. For context, that is larger than all non-TV traditional media (outdoor, newspapers, radio, magazines, and cinema – including their digital equivalents) combined. By 2028, GroupM forecasts that retail media spending globally will be larger than TV revenue (including connected TV). eMarketer has predicted that retail media spending could overtake linear TV ad spend in the US as soon as 2025.

Meanwhile, out-of-home is expected to enjoy healthy growth this year of 12.7%, powered by a significant (+39.7%) hike in China. The OOH market in the US has already fully recovered from the pandemic, reaching a new annual high in spend last year.

For its part, audio spending is predicted to remain mostly flat (+0.3%) despite growth in digital audio spending, which is forecast to increase by 10.9% this year. TV ad spending is projected to dip by 1.2% (excluding US political ad spending), while print ad spend will fall by 4.8% even as its digital extensions rise. Print’s share of total ad spend is predicted to be just 5.7% this year, declining to 3.7% in 2028.

In other highlights:

The top 25 global ad sellers will account for about three-quarters (75.3%) of total 2023 ad revenues, up from 74% in 2021. For comparison’s sake, in the US’ highly concentrated internet advertising market the top 10 companies accounted for 76.8% of all digital ad revenues last year.

The US will remain the largest global ad market this year with $322.5 billion in ad revenues, or about 37% of the total $874.5 billion in ad spending (excluding US political advertising). The US ad market’s growth rate will trail the global average both this year (5.1% and 5.9%, respectively) and next (5% and 6%, respectively).

GroupM predicts that artificial intelligence (AI) is “likely to inform, or touch in some way, at least half of all advertising revenue by the end of 2023.”

For more, check out the report here.