Here’s How Global Ad Spend is Expected to Shake Out by Medium This Year

Global ad spending is expected to total upwards of $960 billion this year before passing the $1 trillion mark next year, according to a forecast [registration page] from WARC. The prediction calls for accelerating global ad spending growth, with year-over-year increases climbing from 3.3% last year to 4.4% this year and 8.2% in 2024.

To arrive at its conclusions, WARC conducted a global survey of industry bodies, research organizations, media owners and ad agencies, and supplemented it with a study of advertising revenue among 40 of the top media owners around the world.

The analysis yields many interesting conclusions, one of which is that the top 5 media owners in the world – Alibaba, Alphabet, Amazon, Bytedance and Meta – will combine to account for slightly more than half (50.7%) of global ad spend this year for the first time. These companies’ domination will only continue as their combined share of global ad spend is expected to grow to 51.9% next year.

Among these top 5 companies, Alphabet leads the way, accounting for one-quarter of global ad spend by itself. It’s followed by Meta, which accounts for more than one-eighth (13.5% share) of ad spend, up from 12.3% last year and forecast to climb to 14% next year.

Amazon – the third member of the triopoly in the US – is expected to collect 4.7% share of all global ad spend this year and 5% next year, as its retail media business grows. Indeed, the rising tide of retail media network (RMN) spending (soon expected to surpass linear TV ad spending in the US) is such that RMN ad spending is expected to account for 13.3% share of all global ad spend this year. For context, that’s almost as high as all publishing, audio, and out-of-home ad spend, combined.

As regards ad spending by medium, the WARC forecast indicates that pure-play internet (excluding connected TV and online audio) will account for two-thirds (66.4%) of total ad spend this year, up from 64.3% last year and rising to 67.7% next year.

Social media alone will account for more than one-fifth (20.9% share) of all ad spending this year (though that trails its influence in the US, where it was almost 30% of total ad spend last year). Social media is close behind search (21.8%) as the largest individual global ad revenue-driver, and it will almost close the gap next year (21.8% and 22.0% share, respectively).

Meanwhile, linear TV is in descent, forecast to account for 16.3% share of global ad spend this year, down from 18% last year, and expected to fall again to 15.6% next year. While CTV is rising, it has nowhere near as much impact in premium video globally (3.1% share of total ad spend this year) as it does within the US.

In sum, premium video is predicted to account for about one-fifth (19.4% share) of global ad spending this year.

Out-of-home (including cinema) is expected to garner 5.4% share of all ad spending this year, a figure that will hold steady next year. It’s followed by publishing (newsbrands and magazines), which will account for 5.1% share this year and 4.7% in 2024.

Finally, audio (radio and online audio) will collect 3.7% share of total ad spending this year, with that share forecast to fall to 3.5% next year as radio’s share dips.

For more, check out the report here.