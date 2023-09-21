These Industries Are Expected to Be the Biggest Spenders on Ads Next Year

Global ad spending is forecast to grow at a healthy 8.2% year-over-year rate in 2024, surpassing $1 trillion in total spend for the first time, according to a recent report [registration page] from WARC. Not surprisingly, Political ad spend will be the fastest-growing, at an impressive 503.9% year-over-year rate, while some other industries will see double-digit upticks.

Aside from the cyclical Political ad spend, the industry projected to have the fastest rise in ad spending next year will be Non-Profits, with its growth rate of 15.2% almost doubling the forecast average. Four other industries are also predicted to exceed the double-digit spending growth mark: Financial Services (11.5%); Technology & Electronics (11.3%); Pharma & Healthcare (11.0%); and Telecoms & Utilities (10.4%).

In fact, each of those 4 industries appears within the top-10 spenders on advertising next year, with Technology & Electronics coming in 3rd at a forecast 8.1% share, Telecoms & Utilities 4th at a predicted 7.5% share, Pharma & Healthcare 6th with a projected 6.8% share, and Financial Services right there with it at a forecast 6.8% share.

The biggest-spending industry overall will be Retail, at 11.1% share of total global ad spend, though its spend will be relatively flat, dipping by a muted 0.1% from this year. Next up will be the Business & Industrial sector, the only other to account for a double-digit share of global ad spending, at 10.5%. It will fare better than Retail with a 6.9% rise year-over-year, though that still trails the overall average forecast growth rate.

Meanwhile, aside from Retail, only one industry is predicted to cut its spending on global advertising next year: Transport & Tourism, with a forecast decrease of 4.4%.

As for Automotive, which has been the ad-spending laggard in recent times, the forecast suggests a moderate amount of ad spending growth of 4.7% next year, which still trails the average and is in the bottom tier among the industries analyzed. Overall, Automotive will account for 4.7% share of total global ad spending, per the report.

For more, check out the full data here [download page].