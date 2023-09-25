Did Marketers Follow Through on Their Media Budget Plans for This Year?

Ahh, the metaverse. It’s been less than 2 years since Facebook rebranded to Meta and Mark Zuckerberg introduced the company’s concept of the metaverse. While the public never seems to have been sold on the idea, many marketers bet that they could leverage its promise to build brand awareness and engage with customers. That enthusiasm seems to have receded, though, according to research [download page] from Kantar.

In its latest annual Media Reactions report, the research firm looked at positive spending momentum for a wide variety of advertising channels this year, measured as the net positive changes in marketing spend allocation – or the percentage of marketers who have spent more on a channel this year, minus the percentage who have spent less.

In so doing, Kantar found a considerable drop in net positive spending on marketing in the metaverse compared to last year. In last year’s report, a net positive 61% of respondents were planning to spend more on marketing in the metaverse this year. However, when advertisers, agencies and media companies were surveyed for this year’s report, the net positive figure who said they actually spent more on the metaverse this year was a paltry – in comparison – 12%.

But the metaverse wasn’t the only channel to suffer from inflated expectations. Virtually all on the list failed to meet last year’s predictions, which is probably not surprising in itself, but is especially not while in an environment of sustained economic uncertainty.

Yet some channels fared worse than others. While the metaverse was the biggest outlier, TV also hasn’t lived up to expectations. Relative to last year’s plans, the actual net positive ratings for TV media lagged considerably. For example, last year, when respondents thought ahead to 2023, a net positive 17% planned to increase their expenditures on TV product placement. This year, when asked, a net positive of only 1% of respondents said that was the case.

TV advertising suffered a similar fate, though actually swung into the negative. Whereas a net positive 8% of respondents last year predicted an increase in TV ad spend this year, in this latest report a net negative 5% said they’ve invested more this year. That means more respondents this year said they cut their TV ad expenditures than grew them.

Better numbers were to be found on the TV streaming side, where the net positive figure for increased spending was 53% last year (when thinking of 2023), while the share of respondents this year actually increasing their spend outweighed the share shrinking it by 45% points.

Though with the growing popularity of free, ad-supported TV streaming services (FASTs), the consumer’s TV ad experience is becoming quite similar to the one it was supposedly replacing…

For more on top advertising channels and platforms among both marketers and consumers, download Kantar’s study here.

About the Data: The 2023 study results are based on a global survey of 900 marketing professionals from advertisers, agencies, and media companies.