US Digital Ad Spend Growth Forecast to Slow This Year

US digital ad spend is expected to grow by 7.8% this year, according to a recent forecast from eMarketer, a projected growth rate that is less than half of what was predicted for last year (+17.8%). The research firm indicates that “we are in the middle of a three-year stretch wherein nearly every industry will go through a significant collapse in spending growth followed by a mild to substantial rebound,” noting that the start and end points for that 3-year process will differ by industry.

As regards various industries, eMarketer forecasts that the Travel sector will have the fastest rate of digital ad spending growth this year, rising by 14.3%. It will be followed by Retail – the largest ad-spending industry in the US – with a projected 12.2% hike in spending. Retail had been projected to be the industry with the biggest expansion of digital ad spend last year, followed by Travel.

Interestingly, Healthcare and Pharma is next on the fastest-growing list, with digital ad spend predicted to increase by 10.8% this year. This industry had been in the lower tier of sectors by ad spending growth forecast for last year.

Also of note is that eMarketer sees Automotive digital ad spend rising by an above-average 10% this year. Automotive ad spend – as a share of total US ad spend – has receded in recent years, and the industry has consistently been towards the bottom of growth lists, not only in the US but globally as well. Perhaps it’s further along in eMarketer’s 3-year stretch…

Among the industries projected for slower growth this year are Financial Services (+3.9%), Telecom (+2.7%), and Computing Products and Consumer Electronics (+1.9%).

The latter electronics category will see its rebound next year, however, per the forecast, with a predicted increase in digital ad spending of 11.6%. In fact, eMarketer projects that 9 of the 10 industries it tracked will have a faster rate of digital ad spend growth next year than this year, with Healthcare and Pharma the only to see slower growth.