As RMN Ad Spend Grows, What Are Buyers’ Main Reasons for Investing?

It’s well established that ad spending on retail media networks (RMNs) is on the rise. In fact, not only is RMN ad spend expected to soon surpass linear TV ad spend in the US, but globally, it’s predicted to capture more than 1 in every 8 advertising dollars (13.3% share) this year. A report from the IAB, in partnership with BWG Strategy, indicates that RMN ad buyers expect to increase their spending by an average of 11% this year, with RMNs occupying fully 28% of their ad spend.

So what are the top reasons for investing in retail media advertising? Among the 200 RMN ad buyers surveyed, the most oft-cited reason for investing is the ability to reach new/incremental audiences, as noted by 55% of respondents. This has also been cited as a key RMN selection criterion in other research.

Beyond reaching new audiences, a majority (52%) of buyers are also looking for the ability to leverage retailers’ first-party data. Studies have suggested that retail media is one of the environments to be most impacted by cookie deprecation, with Gartner reflecting that, “recent data privacy changes have made retail media more appealing for brands.”

Aside from audiences and first-party data, sizable portions of RMN ad buyers are also investing in this medium because the performance is strong (48%), in order to access highly engaged audiences at point-of-sale (45%) and for the ability to leverage customer data and knowledge (45%).

Given that generative AI is now the trend getting all the attention, it’s interesting to see how it applies to this topic. Per the results, almost one-quarter (23%) of RMN ad buyers are using generative AI, while more than half (53%) are investigating use cases. The top area of RMN ad practices that can benefit from generative AI, per the respondents, is ad targeting, segmentation, and bid management, followed by ad copy-editing and fact-checking, campaign/ad generation, and ad customization/personalization.

Challenges to RMN Advertising

With RMN advertising being relatively nascent, buyers are facing some challenges to working within the growing ecosystem. The top challenge, as cited by almost 7 in 10 (69% of) respondents, is resolving complexity in the buying process. This brings to mind previous research, in which insufficient sales sophistication and infrastructure among retailers was indicated to be a key challenge presented by RMNs.

RMN ad buyers in this latest report also point to the creation of measurement standards as a top challenge (62%). Separately, the standardization of metrics/KPIs across multiple RMNs emerges as the top way that they believe RMN planning, activation, and analysis can be improved. Buyers are also seeking more detailed/in-depth campaign performance/sales outcomes reporting, as well as standardization of measurement approaches across multiple RMNs.

Finally, 6 in 10 RMN ad buyers say that better collaboration/communication is a challenge. Interestingly, though, only 22% said that intra-company communication is a challenge, and just 11% are dissatisfied with the current state of communication/relationship management with RMN ad partners.

About the Data: The results are based on a June survey of “200 respondents at brands and agencies who have decision-making, active involvement and/or line of sight into Retail Media advertising spend in the U.S. for any brands they or their company represents; respondents had a minimum spend of $5 million annually in Retail Media.”