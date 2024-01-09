What Does Brand Authenticity Mean to Consumers?

Authenticity is one of the top qualities that people young and old want from brands, and that’s been the case for a long time now. But what does it mean for a brand to be “authentic”? A recent survey [pdf] from Ipsos touches on just this.

Surveying more than 1,100 US adults, Ipsos asked respondents to identify up to 3 words (from a list of a dozen) that they most associate with authenticity when thinking about companies or brands with that trait.

The most commonly cited term was “honest,” by 51% of respondents. Consumers place a high degree of importance on honesty, with previous research indicating that they feel that unethical marketing is best described by marketing that exaggerates or distorts the truth.

Beyond honesty, the other word that stood out in Ipsos’ survey results in association with authenticity was “integrity,” as cited by 40% of respondents. Of note, past research has found that integrity and honesty are among the top emotions that are correlated with consumer trust in brands.

To a lesser extent, consumers associate commitment to quality products and services (27%) and transparency (26%) with authenticity, according to this latest survey. A prior study likewise suggested that transparency and authenticity are not that highly connected in people’s minds when it comes to brands’ activities on social media.

Finally, the results indicate that CSR efforts are not that highly linked with authenticity. Relatively few chose the following options as being among their top-3 choices for association with brand authenticity:

“Their goals are more than just making profit” (17%)

“Takes care of employees” (15%)

“Uses all natural ingredients” (11%)

“Cares about the environment” (9%)

“Takes actions that support and/or invest in society” (6%).

So while these may be important to consumers in their own right, they’re not driving forces behind brands being considered authentic.

About the Data: The results are based on a December 2023 survey of 1,120 US adults (18+).