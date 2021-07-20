Amazon Prime Members to Keep Buying From Brands They First Tried During the Pandemic

The pandemic impacted the brands consumers chose to purchase from. While some stopped purchasing from brands they used to buy from, others branched out and tried new ones. Furthermore, a report [download page] from Tinuiti found that half of the more than 2,000 Amazon Prime members surveyed plan to continue purchasing products from brands they tried during the pandemic.

More than 4 in 10 (43% of) Amazon Prime members surveyed say that during the pandemic, they purchased products on Amazon they hadn’t purchased previously. This purchasing behavior is slightly more prevalent among those members who joined 4 or more years ago (48%) and top spenders (those who spend more than $100 per month; 46%).

The pandemic also meant people were shopping for products online more than they normally would. Some 43% say that during the pandemic they purchased products on Amazon in product categories they hadn’t purchased online previously (48% of long-term members and 47% of top spenders).

Some Prime members also tried new ways to purchase on Amazon during the pandemic. One-fifth say they purchased from the Amazon mobile app for the first time, while 19% purchased through the Amazon website via their phone for the first time. And, as smart speaker usage increased considerably last year, some 14% of Prime members say they used an Amazon Alexa device to purchase items for the first time.

Prime Video, which is the most used feature on Amazon by Prime members, also benefited from the pandemic. More than half of Prime members say they used the streaming service more during the pandemic, with two-thirds saying they currently use the service.

As the US continues to reopen about 4 in 10 Prime members think they will change some of their purchasing behaviors either by decreasing their spending on physical products (19%) or by cutting back on how many purchases they make online (20%). Another 4 in 10 (39%) have plans to spend more on experiences.

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a May 2021 survey of 2,101 online respondents who are Amazon Prime members.