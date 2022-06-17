Online Shoppers Say Facebook’s the Social Platform Most Likely to Lead Them to A Purchase

Consumers are using social media more these days to discover new products and services, and retailers should be encouraged to know that two-thirds of online shoppers are active on social media, according to results from a Digital Commerce 360 and Bizrate Insights survey.

The report indicates that almost half (48%) of respondents shop via social media, and that the top reasons they do so are for discovery and to be able to experiment with new brands and products.

Social media has proven handy further down the funnel, too: advertisers recently rated paid social as their second-most effective media type for increasing sales, behind only paid search.

As for the social platform that most often leads to a purchase, online shoppers were asked to rank 7 in order of their likelihood, with 7 being the least likely and 1 the most likely.

Facebook topped the list, with 65% of respondents placing it within their top 2 platforms. To some extent, this could be considered a function of Facebook’s wide reach in the US population, although it’s also true that YouTube has broader reach but was cited by fewer respondents (45%).

Interestingly, Pinterest was the next-most cited platform, with one-third (33%) of respondents placing it within their 2 most likely channels to lead to a purchase, ahead of Instagram (26%).

TikTok, meanwhile, ranked 6th by this measure, although other research suggests that it tends to have a strong purchase influence with Gen Zers. Bringing up the rear was Snapchat, cited by only 6% of respondents.

Separately, the survey asked online shoppers about their cookie acceptance habits when visiting websites. About 1 in 4 (24% of) respondents said that they always accept cookies when visiting a website and prompted, while 8% said they always decline. The remainder said they either always (10%) or sometimes (16%) customize/manage the cookies or that it depends on the retailer (42% share).

The results bring to mind a previous survey in which close to one-third (32%) of US adults agreed that they always click “accept all” when they visit a website and are asked about cookies.

About the Data: The results are based on a May survey of 1,015 US online shoppers.