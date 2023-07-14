Half of American Adults Report Having Boycotted A Business

Slightly more than half (52%) of American adults report having ever boycotted a business – that is, stopped buying goods or services in protest of a business. So finds YouGov in a recent survey, with the results showing that this figure is quite consistent with a previous survey conducted in 2020, when half reported having boycotted a business.

Interestingly, the likelihood of having boycotted a business rises alongside age, perhaps as older adults have had more time to be offended by the actions of a brand. Whereas 40% of respondents ages 18-29 said they had ever boycotted a brand, that figure rose to 47% of 30-44-year-olds, 57% of 45-64-year-olds, and 63% of those ages 65 and older. Propensity to have boycotted a brand is also higher among men (55%) than women (49%) and among White (58%) than Black (41%) and Hispanic (39%) adults.

Generally, these groups are also more likely than average to believe that consumer boycotts are effective at convincing a company to change its policies or actions, per separately-released results from the same survey. That stands to reason, as consumers are probably more likely to participate in an action they believe will be effective. Overall, roughly 7 in 10 (69% of) adults feel that boycotts are either very (25%) or somewhat (44%) effective, compared to 18% who feel they’re not very or not at all effective, and 13% who aren’t sure.

Men (72%) are more likely than women (66%) to believe that consumer boycotts are either very or somewhat effective, while those ages 65 and older (74%) are more apt to feel this way than respondents ages 18-29 (67%). When sorting by race/ethnicity, White adults (70%) are the most likely to feel that boycotts are very or somewhat effective, though the difference between this group and the other races and ethnicities is not drastic. Additionally, Black adults are the most apt to believe that consumer boycotts are “very” effective, with almost one-third (31%) feeling that that’s the case.

Finally, more results from the survey delve into the reasons why American adults might consider boycotting a business. The main reason indicated is unethical business practices, the only to be cited by a majority (52%) of respondents. Beyond unethical business practices, more than 4 in 10 would consider boycotting a business due to political or ideological reasons (43%), discriminatory practices (43%), human rights concerns (42%) or product quality or safety concerns (42%).

When analyzing the results by gender, the figures show that males (47%) would be more likely than females (40%) to consider boycotting a business on the basis of politics or ideology, while females would be more likely than males to consider doing so due to human rights concerns (44% and 40%, respectively).

When sorting by age, older adults tend to be much more likely than their younger counterparts to consider a boycott based on a variety of reasons. For example, 57% of those ages 65+ would consider boycotting a business based on political or ideological reasons, compared to one-third (33%) of 18-34-year-olds. A similar gap is observed for consideration of boycotts based on unethical business practices (70% and 40%, respectively), product quality or safety concerns (56% and 33%, respectively), and discriminatory practices (52% and 35%, respectively). The only reason that is consistent among age groups is environmental concerns: about one-third of each bracket would consider boycotting a business on that basis. This aligns with recent research that has found close to 1 in 3 (31% share) of US consumers saying they would be extremely likely or likely to boycott brands they believe are not environmentally sustainable.

Meanwhile, White respondents are more likely than Black and Hispanic respondents to say they would consider boycotting a business for each of the above-cited reasons.

Previously, research has indicated that 1 in 12 Americans have boycotted a brand due to a data breach, and that more than 1 in 4 would boycott a brand as a result of a high-profile controversy.

Finally, the YouGov survey results show that just 7% of adults in the US would never consider boycotting a business.

About the Data: The results are based on a June survey of 7,694 US adults (18+).