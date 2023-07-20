Consumers Say Gen Z Influences Their Shopping Behaviors

Marketers target Gen Zers as a buying audience (despite their lack of wealth, at least in the US), but this cohort can also have knock-on effects in influencing how others shop. About two-thirds (68%) of adults around the world say that teenagers and college-aged people influence where and how they shop, according to a recent Edelman report [pdf].

While the influence of this cohort is more prevalent among peers than older adults, more than half (53%) of respondents ages 59 and older agreed that Gen Z influences their shopping habits.

Interestingly, youths’ influence is heavier in some markets than others. Countries in the broad Asian region (including the Arabian peninsula) are the most heavily influenced by Gen Z, with more than 8 in 10 respondents in India (90%), China (83%), the UAE (83%), Saudi Arabia (82%) and South Korea (81%) saying that adults of this generation influence their shopping habits.

By contrast, only about half of adults in the US (53%) and Canada (52%) say that’s the case, and even fewer (47%) in the UK concur.

Nonetheless, most adults around the world also believe that Gen Z influences how they buy online and through apps (67%), how they give brands negative feedback (62%), how and where they talk about brands (62%) and how they connect with brands on social media (57%).

Gen Z’s influence extends to brands’ CSR efforts, too: two-thirds (67%) of respondents overall say that teenagers and college-aged people influence their expectations for a product’s environmental friendliness, while more than 6 in 10 say the same about Gen Z’s influence on their expectations for the diversity in a brand’s advertising (62%) and employee diversity (61%).

As such, it appears that marketers should be targeting Gen Zers not only as a buying audience, but also one that influences the habits of the broader population.

For more, check out the full report here [pdf].

About the Data: The results are based on a May survey of 13,802 adults across 14 countries: Brazil; Canada; China; France; Germany; India; Japan; Mexico; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; South Korea; UAE; UK; and US.