Do “American-Made” Products Matter to US Adults?

There are a lot of factors that go into a consumer’s brand purchase decision, but what about where the brand is made? As it turns out, most adults in the US say that products being made in America at least sometimes influence their decision-making, according to survey results [pdf] from Ipsos.

Specifically, close to one-quarter (23%) of adults say that when making a purchase decision, they often consider whether a product is made in America or produced by an American company, while an additional 40% say that this sometimes factors into their decision.

Various attitudes inform this way of thinking. Almost 8 in 10 (78% of) respondents agree that they want to support American values with the purchases they make, while a similar share (77%) agree that they like to keep their money in their community.

Meanwhile, two-thirds (68%) agree that American-made products are better quality, while more than 6 in 10 (62%) agree that American-made products usually have a smaller supply chain, which is better for the environment.

Previous data [download page] from Morning Consult released earlier this year revealed that almost half (48%) of US adults would pay more for “Made in America” products, and that close to two-thirds routinely sought out “Made in America” products over the previous year.

About the Data: The Ipsos results are based on a September survey of 1,116 US adults (18+).