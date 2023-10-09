Here’s What Consumers Say Impacts Their Loyalty to Brands

About half of consumers in the US say that the relationship a company nurtures with its customer base is as significant as its offerings, according to research from Forbes Advisor. Little wonder, then, that a leading three-quarters (74%) of respondents say that customer service has an impact on their loyalty to brands.

This works both ways, as previous research indicates that 2 in 3 consumers will abandon a brand after a poor customer service experience.

Beyond customer service, roughly 7 in 10 (69%) cited rewards programs as having an impact on their allegiance to a brand. This also tracks with previous studies, one of which has found almost 8 in 10 saying that rewards programs increase the likelihood of them continuing to do business with a brand.

Interestingly, about 6 in 10 (61% of) respondents said that a brand’s environmental impact affects their loyalty. Brands may want to think carefully how they’re getting the message out, as separate survey results suggest that a majority of adults cannot spontaneously recall a single brand by name that is “taking care of the environment and fighting climate change.”

Along with environmental impact, alignment with personal values is also of importance to 6 in 10 (61% of) respondents. Slightly fewer pointed to technical issues such as website speed (49%), checkout process (46%) and website navigation (45%) as having an impact on their loyalty. As regards site speed, slow page load times have been found to drive visitors and customers away.

The leading reason why consumers switch brands, however, is due to product quality, with 7 in 10 respondents to this latest survey indicating that they would switch brands for better product quality. This aligns with previous research indicating that quality is the key lever in brand loyalty and that a decline in product quality would lead to brand switching behavior.

A majority of consumers also say they would switch brands as as result of better deals (61%), better customer service experience (58%), more product availability (56%) and more convenience (55%). Better alignment with values is less of a factor, though, with only one-quarter (25%) citing this as a reason to switch.

With convenience being an important factor, and a top reason why consumers shop online rather than in-store, it’s worth examining the types of services that consumers want brands to provide them. The most commonly cited service is shipping tracking (52%), followed by shopping via social media (41%) and contactless payments (37%). More than one-third also want brands to provide buy now, pay later options (36%).

About the Data: The results are based on an August survey of 2,000 general population Americans.