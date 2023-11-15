4 in 10 US Consumers Want Better Pricing in Exchange for Their Loyalty

About two-thirds (68%) of US consumers consider themselves loyal to certain retailers, brands, and stores, but that’s down from roughly 8 in 10 (79%) who felt the same way last year, according to a report [download page] from Emarsys. Interestingly, almost half (48%) said they’re loyal to particular retailers because they offer the widest range of products that they want.

Close behind, Americans are loyal to retailers because they provide excellent customer service (47%) and consistently low prices (47%), and because they offer regular discounts, loyalty points, and incentives (44%). Recent research likewise indicates that customer service and rewards programs are key drivers of Americans’ loyalty to brands.

The report’s authors argue that “it’s clear that Americans expect to be rewarded for their loyalty,” and that tracks with previous study findings that almost 8 in 10 consumers globally have a favorite brand because it rewards them for their loyalty.

One way in which US consumers want to be rewarded is with better pricing compared to other customers. When asked what they expect to see in exchange for their loyalty to a particular brand, 43% said they want the best pricing compared to less loyal customers.

Other expectations include personalized offers/discounts (46%), exclusive offers (46%) and more loyalty points to be spent as they choose (45%).

Given that a key factor driving loyalty is low prices, and that some loyal customers want to be rewarded with better pricing, it’s perhaps of little surprise that the top reason why respondents agree they’ve switched away from a brand they were loyal to is because of cost considerations, with 6 in 10 (60%) saying that’s the case.

Likewise, with customer service a leading element in loyalty considerations, 52% of US consumers surveyed agreed that they’ve switched from a brand they were previously loyal to because of a bad experience. Notably, that’s up from 43% who reported the same last year.

In other highlights from the survey:

1 in 5 shoppers surveyed across 4 countries (US, Australia, UK and Germany) said that retailers need to do more to maintain their loyalty, up from 13% who said the same last year.

When thinking about retailers they’re most loyal to, shoppers around the world were most likely to say they’re in the Food industry, followed by Clothing and Fashion.

Asked what might positively impact their loyalty to a brand, a leading 45% of respondents pointed to the brand’s longevity, far ahead of other factors including consistent branding (29%), staying away from political issues (29%) and if the brand is iconic (27%).

Fewer than 3 in 10 (29%) respondents said they now prioritize cost over brand loyalty, down slightly from about one-third (32%) last year.

Only about one-quarter (24%) said that their loyalties have not changed over the past 12 months, down from 1 in 3 (33%) last year.

The top way in which shoppers express their loyalty to retailers is by shopping with them frequently (59%), followed by recommending them to friends and family (44%) and using their loyalty cards/schemes (41%).

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on an August survey of 10,057 respondents across the US, UK, Australia and Germany.