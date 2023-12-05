More Consumers Say They’d Pay A Premium for Trusted Brands

The leading reason why consumers around the world say they’d pay more for a product is for higher quality, according to a recent survey from EY. But beyond this frankly unsurprising result is an increase in the share of respondents who claim they’d be willing to pay extra for a variety of other product features.

One such factor is trusted brands: in this latest survey conducted in October, 35% of respondents around the world said they’d pay more for a brand they trust. That represents a considerable increase from the 25% who said so in February of last year.

The results bring to mind prior research from Salsify, in which almost half of US online shoppers said they’d opted to buy the higher priced option of similar products as a result of a brand name they trust.

Notably, brand trust appears to be more important to younger than older consumers: 55% of Gen Z consumers surveyed claimed they’d pay extra for brands they trust, compared to 39% of Baby Boomers.

Meanwhile, sustainability also plays a role for some consumers: about one-third (32%) in this latest survey said they’d pay a premium for more sustainable goods and services, up from roughly one-quarter (24%) who said the same early last year.

There’s less of a generational gap in this area, though the youngest bracket (37%) is again more likely than the oldest cohort (29%) to say they’d pay more for sustainable goods and services. Notably, though, Millennials are slightly more likely than Gen Zers to say they feel more positive about sustainable brands, and also slightly more likely to say they have a stronger inclination to purchase sustainable products.

While Gen Zers are more apt than Baby Boomers to say they’d pay a premium for various product features, including quality and the promotion of health and wellness, there’s one area that doesn’t elicit quite as much enthusiasm: the product’s country of origin. Indeed, while 35% of Baby Boomers claim they’d pay more for products made in their country, fewer (24%) Gen Zers feel the same way.

Within the US, recent research indicates that for most consumers, products being made in America at least sometimes influence their decision-making, while almost half (48%) of US adults would pay more for “Made in America” products.

For more, check out EY’s survey results here.

About the Data: The October results are based on a survey of 22,000 consumers ages 18-80 across 28 countries.