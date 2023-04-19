CMOs Say They’re Overweight on Performance vs. Brand-Building Spend

Companies are spending more of their budgets on short-term performance than what’s ideal, according to respondents to the latest edition of the bi-annual CMO Survey [pdf]. The CMOs surveyed for the report estimate currently spending 59.9% of their overall budgets on short-term performance versus 40.1% on long-term brand building. Ideally, though, those budgets would be split between long-term brand building (50.5% share) and short-term performance (49.5%), per the report.

Interestingly, B2B companies appear to be spending more on brand-building than their B2C counterparts. CMOs in the B2B Services sector stand out in this regard, dedicating 45.7% of their current budgets to long-term brand-building, compared to just 36.3% share for B2C Services companies. Likewise, B2B Product companies are dedicating a larger share of their budgets to brand-building than are B2C Product companies (39.5% and 36.8%, respectively).

The results are interesting in light of a previous study that found a majority of B2B marketers saying that brand-building occupied less than a third of their marketing budgets.

Prior research has indicated that marketers are making adjustments to the balance of their investments in brand versus performance as a result of the economic situation, which is increasingly leading to negative impacts on spending.

Meanwhile, this latest survey finds that marketing works better with certain functions than others when building the company’s brand. On a 7-point scale where 1 is “very little” and 7 “a great deal,” CMOs rated marketing’s collaboration with Sales/Distribution a high of 5.4. Respondents are also doing an above-average job of working with Operations/Production (4.4) and IT/Digital (4.2), but are falling behind in their partnerships with Finance (3.6) and Human Resources (3.5) when it comes to brand-building.

Moreover, while CMOs said that brand development capabilities are highly important to their companies’ success (5.5 on a 7-point scale of importance), they rate themselves lower on their current effectiveness levels (4.5) for this attribute. Their current brand management capabilities (average score of 4.7) also trail those capabilities’ perceived importance (5.6).

Finally, the results show that some ideas related to branding are more strongly embraced within companies than others. The most highly embraced are a strong customer-focused purpose (5.9 on a 7-point scale), the idea of brand as a key intangible asset owned by the company (5.6), and CEOs and senior leaders as brand representatives (5.5).

On the other end of the spectrum, a strong planet-focused purpose (3.5) and employees being evaluated and rewarded (3.8) are not perceived to be strongly tied to brand promise.

For more, check out the report here [pdf].

About the Data: The results are based on a January 2023 survey of 314 marketing leaders at for-profit US companies, 97% of whom are VP-level and above.