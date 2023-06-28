Gen Z Adults Seem to Be Less Trusting of Brands Than Others

Trust in companies is hard won and easily lost. With trust being a key component of brand loyalty, it’s a valuable metric to consider – and one that Morning Consult declares in a recent report [download page] to be one of two metrics that are “crucial building blocks for maintaining a strong reputation with consumers.”

As it stands, consumers trust in brands hasn’t really changed much from last year, according to Morning Consult’s analysis, which rests in part on a measurement of nearly 2,000 brands in the US. What’s interesting, though, is that Gen Z adults appear to have less trust in the brands tracked than do other generations.

Net trust is determined by calculating the share of respondents across all brands measured who said they trust each brand to do the right thing “a lot” and “some” and subtracting the share who said “not much” and “not at all.” The average across all US adults was 20% points. However, among Gen Z adults that average was just 11.26% points, about half that of Gen Xers (22.41% points) and Baby Boomers (22.23% points). This gap might explain why other research has found that Gen Zers are more skeptical of brands’ sustainability claims than others.

In fact, net trust was lower among Gen Z adults than the average US adult for each of the top 10 most trusted brands in the US. That relative lack of trust extends to the Technology industry: only 43% of Gen Z adults surveyed in April said they trust major Tech companies to do what is right “a lot” or “some” of the time. By comparison, more than half of Millennials (55%), Gen Xers (52%) and Baby Boomers (53%) expressed that level of trust.

Most Trusted Industries and Brands

Globally, among six industries highlighted, net trust on average is highest for Retail and E-Commerce with a score of 35.73, followed closely by Food and Beverage, at 32.05. There’s then a drop off to Banking (22.05), Tech (21.59), and Media & Entertainment (21.32). The worst performer of the six is Travel & Hospitality, with a net trust score of just 14.44.

The most trusted brand in the US this year is Band-Aid (net trust score of 57.5), retaining its top honors from last year. It’s followed by UPS (54.9), Amazon (54.51) and Lysol (54.49), with Kleenex (54.18) rounding out the top five.

In other highlights:

Amazon is the most trusted Retail and E-Commerce brand, although the report notes that “its trusted status is slipping;”

The feature that contributes most to Gen Z’s trust in online retailers is the product meeting expectations, whereas for US adults in general, information security has the biggest impact on trust;

Holiday Inn is the most trusted brand in Travel and Hospitality;

Vaseline is the most trusted Beauty and Personal Care brand among Gen Z adults;

Levi’s takes top billing among Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories brands;

The most trusted Food and Beverage brand is Cheerios;

Visa leads the way among Banking, Investments, and Payments brands;

The Weather Channel is the most trusted Media & Entertainment brand;

Unlike their older counterparts, Gen Z adults and Millennials believe that social media is the most trustworthy news source; and

YouTube is the most trusted social media brand among US adults overall, followed by LinkedIn and Pinterest.

For more, check out the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey fielded March-April among representative samples of 799 to 8,434 US adults. “For the United States, brands in the aerospace and defense, chemicals, energy, health, medical devices, military, nonprofit, pharmaceutical and semiconductor sectors were excluded from the analysis; service-based children brands were also excluded.”