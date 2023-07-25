Data Security, Customer Experience Key to Consumer Trust in Business

Consumers are expressing a heightened need to trust the brands they buy and use, but what factors are important to them in building that trust? A recent survey from PwC reveals that the most critical factor is that businesses protect customer data.

Indeed, when thinking about trust in a company, fully 79% of consumers surveyed said that it’s “very important” that the company protects customer data. This aligns with previous research showing the role of data privacy and transparency in its use for consumers’ trust in brands. CMOs themselves have said that their top priority for securing customers’ trust is to respect the data that their customers voluntarily provide.

Beyond protecting their data, consumers also say it’s very important to them when considering trust in a company that it quickly responds to and resolves customer concerns (74%) and that it delivers consistent and reliable customer experiences (74%).

By comparison, fewer place a high amount of importance on a company’s strong financial performance (50%) or its purpose and values aligning with theirs (43%). While purpose isn’t a leading driver of trust, it bears noting that previous research has found most Americans saying they’re more likely to trust a purpose-led company.

The PwC survey results also indicate that 92% of consumers agree that organizations have a responsibility to build trust. Additionally, almost 6 in 10 (58%) say they’ve recommended a company they trust to friends and family. In an accompanying survey of business executives, 91% agreed – including 50% strongly – that their ability to build and maintain trust improves their bottom line. At the same time, the report shows a disconnect between executives and consumers, with the former overestimating the amount that they’re trusted by consumers.

All told, half of consumers surveyed have ever had an experience with a company that damaged their trust and relationship with it. The most common of those events were related to customer service and lack of transparency, and the majority (63%) stopped buying the company’s products or services as a result.

For more, check out the full survey results here.

About the Data: The results are based on February surveys of 500 business executives and 2,508 consumers in the US.