Brand… Performance… Both?

Almost 9 in 10 CMOs in the US agree that they often have to focus on the short term to the detriment of the long term, according to a recent report [download page] from Dentsu Creative. That brings to mind earlier research from The CMO Survey, in which US CMOs reported that they’re spending more of their budgets on short-term performance than what’s ideal.

The Dentsu study reveals somewhat contradictory patterns of thought, however. On the one hand, 77% of CMOs surveyed around the world agreed that they need to recommit to brand – including 35% who strongly agreed. On the other hand, a near-equal 75% agreed that they need to double down on performance, including 33% who strongly agreed.

Some of these contradictions may be explained by local differences. For example, CMOs in some markets – such as Australia, Brazil, Italy, and China – are considerably more likely to feel that they should focus their attention on brand than double down on performance. Other markets – including the US – are more apt to feel that they should double down on performance.

Yet a desire to do both has also been found in previous research. Late last year, a study from WARC found that 31% of marketers around the world would rebalance their investment toward brand this year, up from 23% who felt the same a year earlier. At the same time, an even greater share (46%) of respondents said they would rebalance their budgets by investing more in performance. That too was up from the previous year, when 41% said that would be the case.

Is there room for both? The analysts at Dentsu Creative believe “that there can no longer be a question of either/or.” The report asks the questions: “In a media landscape with so many different opportunities both to build powerful brand emotion and to use data to personalize and convert why settle for a halfway house? Better still, why not embrace new possibility to connect compelling content and effortless transaction as never before?”

One guesses that time will provide the answers to those questions…

For more, download the study here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 700 CMOs and senior marketers in the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, and Spain.