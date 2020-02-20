Youth Aren’t Keen on Amazon’s Environmental Impact

As one of the first places shoppers head when they know what they want to buy, Amazon has become a mainstay in many shoppers’ lives. Indeed, more than three-quarters (77%) of shoppers say that they buy up to half of their products and goods from the e-commerce giant, per a recent survey [press release] from Convey.

There are a variety of reasons consumers continue to shop at Amazon but the main one, cited by at least 80% of the 2,000 US adults surveyed, is its fast and free shipping. Past research has shown that fast and free shipping is also the main reason consumers shop specifically for apparel on Amazon. However, Convey’s survey also found that while 36% of respondents say they would still shop on Amazon if they had to pay for shipping, the majority say they either would not (25%) shop on Amazon or were unsure if they would continue to do so (39%).

Shoppers also like Amazon’s broad selection, with 7 in 10 (69%) saying they shop on Amazon because it sells everything they need. Others say they shop at Amazon for reasons such as their being are a Prime member (66%), it having the best pricing (49%) and the ease in processing returns (44%).

While some 45% of shoppers feel that Amazon has had a positive impact on the retail industry, the company’s perceived impact on the environment doesn’t generate as much enthusiasm. Only about one-quarter (26%) of respondents say that Amazon has had a good impact on the environment, with about the same amount (27%) saying they feel that Amazon has had a poor impact on the environment.

Although the largest share of respondents (47%) feel indifferent about Amazon’s impact on the environment – and indifference is the dominant sentiment across all age groups (18-29: 42%; 30-44: 46%; 45-60: 53%; 60+: 46%) – younger shoppers (ages 18-29) are more likely to say that the retailer has a poor impact on the environment (35%) than a positive one (23%). This is significant considering these younger shoppers are also more likely to make purchase decisions based on ethical values that include the environment. This comes after research showing that only two-fifths of US consumers feel that Amazon shares their values.

About the Data: Findings are based on survey responses of 2,000 US adults (18+).