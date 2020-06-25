Select Page

June 25, 2020 Shoppers Most Often Find Out About Brand-Supported Causes Through Advertising

TheIntegerGroup How Shoppers Hear About Brand Supported Causes Jun2020The majority of US adult consumers are more likely to give their trust and loyalty to brands they see as being purpose-driven. But where do consumers learn about brand-supported causes? The latest The Checkout [download page] from The Integer Group shows that advertising is one of the main ways shoppers hear about brand-supported causes for everyday products.

Indeed, in a survey of about 1,200 US consumers conducted prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the US and other countries, two-fifths of respondents said they hear about brand-supported causes for everyday products through advertising. Other than advertising, some 30% say they hear about them from on-pack/product messaging and 28% from the news.

Although boasting about the good they do can be a double-edged sword for brands, other ways shoppers are finding out about brand-supported causes are from signs at or inside a retail store (22%), through a brand’s social media (19%) and on a brand’s website (17%).

There are different reasons why consumers choose one cause-supporting brand over another. Consumers seem to be swayed by the consistency of giving, with 7 in 10 (69%) agreeing that they buy a brand that offers ongoing support to a cause, compared to 3 in 10 (31%) who buy a brand that offers scheduled support.

Shoppers are also more likely to support a brand that allows them to see exactly where their donation goes (63%) compared to those who trust the brand to allocate donations where they are needed most (37%).

Consumers are more likely to support local initiatives, with 6 in 10 (57%) agreeing that they support a brand that benefits a local cause, compared to the 43% who support brands that support a cause on a national or global scale.

A larger share of respondents also say they buy a brand that makes them feel good about the purchase they’ve made because it’s going towards a cause (71%) than those who buy a brand that allows them to get further involved with the cause post-purchase (29%).

Consumers who believe it’s very or somewhat important that brands align with and support causes are also willing to spend close to an average of $2 more on everyday items than those consumers who do not feel it is important that brands support causes.

The full report can be downloaded here.

About the Data: Results are based on a survey of 1,201 US adults.

