Consumers Want A Lot from Brands on the Sustainability Front

When it comes to challenges such as fighting climate change, the vast majority of consumers believe businesses need to be doing their part (86%) and put people and the planet ahead of profits (82%). Additionally, nearly 9 in 10 (88%) believe sustainability should be standard practice for brands, per a report [download page] from Wunderman Thompson about consumers, brands and sustainability.

In the past, brands have been relatively absent from the discussion around fighting climate change. However, a large majority (89%) of consumers surveyed believe companies and brands should do a lot more to reduce carbon footprint.

That said, while nearly all respondents (94%) say they are trying to live sustainably, they face several barriers in doing so. Although US consumers claim to be willing to pay for products that are more environmentally friendly, cost is the number one barrier to living sustainably in the US, followed by accessibility and convenience.

There are also slight disparities along gender lines with who is willing to live a more sustainable lifestyle. While 75% of women surveyed say they are thinking about what they can do to live more sustainably, fewer (70%) men say the same. Similarly, 86% of women agree that they prefer to buy from companies or brands that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability, compared to 81% of men.

Is Regeneration the Answer?

Per the report, a possible solution to climate change is regeneration, which “goes beyond sustainability and mitigating harm, to actively restoring and nurturing, creating conditions where ecosystems, economies and people can flourish.”

Awareness of regeneration is relatively low in the US and the UK, with only 35% and 37%, respectively, saying they had ever heard of it. However, three-quarters of Chinese consumers say they’re familiar with the concept.

Nevertheless, many consumers find the idea inspiring. Some 8 in 10 (81% of) total respondents say they feel hopeful about the concept (69% in the US). And, 84% believe businesses need to do their part in regeneration so it can be achieved (75% in the US), while three-quarters say they would actively seek out brands that set goals to achieve regeneration (65% in the US).

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Report findings are based on a survey of 4,000 adults 18+ in the US, the UK, China, and Brazil.