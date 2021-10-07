When it Comes to Brand Activism, Consumers Care Most About How Employees Are Treated

A majority of shoppers say they are more likely to buy from and trust purpose-driven brands. Indeed, 2 in 5 (43%) say they view social activism from a brand positively, according to a report [download page] from Jungle Scout.

The survey of 1,100 US adults found that while 15% say they view social activism from brands negatively and 42% are neutral about the practice, more than half (58%) say social activism impacts their impression of a brand and has an effect on their brand expression (24%), buying behavior (15%) or both (20%).

While quality and performance (39%), low prices (35%) and quality customer service (35%) are the top three reasons why consumers say they purchase from a brand, others say they are likely to purchase from a brand that is committed to sustainability (21%), represents a lifestyle they identify with (21%) and represents ethical standards they agree with (20%).

More than half (53%) of consumers say a brand that “supports and acts upon causes we have in common” is attractive. However, employee welfare is considered the most important issue to consumers. Close to two-thirds (63%) say knowing a company treats its employees well is an influential brand activism attribute. Earlier data from YouGov found that about one-quarter of those who dropped a brand during the pandemic did so because the brand had a history of poor treatment of their employees.

Additionally, environmentalism is an issue of concern for 56% of consumers. In fact, 9 in 10 consumers believe that sustainability should be standard practice for brands.

Brands that are local or locally sourced are also attractive to more than half (56%) of consumers, with 1 in 4 (24%) saying this is a top reason to purchase from a brand. Other influential brand activism attributes include the ability to connect a customer to a community of others like them (49%) and affiliation with political issues close to them (45%).

Moreover, 6 in 10 find it influential when a company is transparent about its policy regarding many of the attributes already mentioned, such as where it sources its materials and employee statistics.

About the data: Findings are based on an August 2021 survey of 1,100 US adults.