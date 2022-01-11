4 in 5 Consumers in the US Say They’d Stop Using A Product They Discovered Damages the Environment

About 9 in 10 global consumers think that companies should do a lot more to reduce their carbon impact and that sustainability should be a standard business practice. Consumers also let their opinion on a company’s sustainability efforts influence their shopping behavior, with a majority of consumers saying they would stop using a product or service if they learned it damages the environment, per a recent report [download page] from dentsu and Microsoft Advertising.



It’s clear by the survey of more than 24,000 adults across 19 countries that the environment matters. The majority of respondents from almost all the countries included in the survey would stop using a product or service if they found out it was damaging the environment. In the US some 8 in 10 (79% of) respondents agreed they would do as much. Nevertheless, US adults are less likely than all but 4 of the countries surveyed to stop using a product that damages the environment.



While most consumers say they want to do more to combat climate change and that they are willing to change which products and services they buy in order to do so, not nearly as many know the impact advertising and media has on carbon emissions. Only 3 in 5 (61% of) adults surveyed know that experiencing an ad has a negative impact on the planet. Even fewer think that browning the website (15%), watching TV (17%), playing video games (14%) and streaming music (11%) contribute to climate change.



However, some 84% also say they would be more likely to buy from a company that practices sustainable advertising. Moreover, 1 in 5 (21%) say they would change search engines if there was a more environmentally -friendly alternative.



Lastly, in the Americas, the largest portion of respondents hold the government most accountable for the decarbonization of the way they experience advertising, followed by brands and the ad industry.



Find the full report here.



About the Data: FIndings are based on an August 2021 survey of 24,000 people from 19 countries.

