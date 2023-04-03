Consumers Fail to Recall Brands’ Purpose Efforts

There’s been plenty of research about the premium that consumers place on brands that act responsibly and how they prefer to buy from sustainable brands. But all of that is for naught if consumers can’t actually recall brands that are engaging in purpose initiatives. And unfortunately, that seems to mostly be the case, according to recent research from GfK.

Based on a survey of more than 2,000 US adults ages 18-64, GfK reveals that a majority cannot spontaneously recall a single brand by name that is “taking care of the environment and fighting climate change” (57%), “promoting diversity and inclusion” (57%) or “giving back to the community” (54%). So while consumers are split over whether brands should tout their CSR commitments, perhaps they need to be more up front about their efforts.

Certain demographic groups are more aware of brands’ efforts than others, per the report. For example, relatively few Millennial men (43%) could not name a brand promoting diversity and inclusion, whereas 60% of Millennial women failed to recall one. Likewise, Millennial men (37%) were far less likely than the average (57%) to not be able to recall a brand supporting the environment, whereas Millennial women (62%) were more likely than the overall sample to not come up with a name. The same pattern extended to brands giving back to the community, for which 40% of Millennial men lacked specific awareness, versus 58% of Millennial women.

On a household income basis, it appears that brands are doing a better job of breaking through to higher-income ($125K+) than more middle-income ($30-60K) adults. For example, only 36% of respondents with income of more than $125,000 per year could not name a brand promoting diversity and inclusion, compared to 56% of those making $30-60K per year. Similar gaps were seen for recall regarding brands supporting the environment and giving back to the community.

GfK also reports that respondents with at least some college education were more able to recall at least one brand supporting a cause than those with a high school education and less, and that Democrats are more likely to be able to name a purposeful brand than Republicans and Independents.

Interestingly, the report also indicates that Gen Z “often posted the lowest scores” when asked about the three issues, as well as when given an unaided question about brands in terms of making a difference overall. This is notable in light of separate research showing that Gen Zers are the least trusting of brands’ sustainability claims.

However, there is a caveat to this. When diving deeper into Gen Zers, the GfK data shows that younger members of this cohort (ages 18-21) were much less likely than their older counterparts (ages 22-24) to be able to name a brand that is making a difference overall. They were also more likely to give poor grades to specific named brands.

GfK suggests (among other recommendations) that brands for which purpose is important “let their brand shine,” and avoid making assumptions about generations. And in an environment of financial hardship, “imagining that green or socially just efforts will move people on their own will only get you so far. Remember to deliver value and be realistic about your customers’ needs and concerns.”

For more, check out the report here [registration page].