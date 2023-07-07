How Do People Want to Learn About Brands’ Sustainability Efforts?

Some 57% of US adults report being very (26%) or somewhat (31%) likely to purchase products or services from companies that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability, with this figure higher among 18-34-year-olds (68%) and those with income of at least $80K (66%), according to a report [download page] from Viant.

Additionally, almost 7 in 10 strongly (38%) or somewhat (31%) agree that businesses have a responsibility to reduce their environmental impact and promote sustainability, with this attitude again more prevalent among 18-34-year-olds (74%) and higher-income ($80k+; 77%) respondents.

Close to two-thirds (65%) likewise agree that that it’s very or somewhat important for brands to take action towards reducing their carbon footprint, versus just talking about their commitment to sustainability. With 18-34-year-olds again slightly above-average in this perspective, it bears noting that Gen Z adults are the least trusting of brands’ sustainability claims.

Brands taking action on these issues will want their efforts to be recognized by consumers. However recent research has shown that a majority of adults cannot spontaneously recall a single brand by name that is “taking care of the environment and fighting climate change.”

As such, it’s important for brands to understand where people would like to learn about sustainability efforts. According to this latest study, consumers would most like to get information about brands’ sustainability efforts through social media (36%), closely followed by news articles (34%), a company’s website (32%), TV (32%) and online review sites (31%).

These favored channels differ slightly by gender. While both men and women are most wanting to learn about brands’ efforts via social media, company websites are a close second among women, while further down the list for men, behind news articles and TV.

When sorting by race/ethnicity, TV stands out as the channel through which the largest proportion of Black adults (at a much higher rate than others) would like to learn about brands’ sustainability efforts, with this aligning with other research showing that Black adults are much more engaged with traditional TV than the average.

Overall, slightly more than one-quarter (27%) of respondents said they would be unlikely to seek out information on brands’ sustainability efforts.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a May survey of 1,197 US adults (18+).