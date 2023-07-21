Stick with Your Stance Despite Blowback, Half of Consumers Tell Brands

Brands have been wading into social activism, and some (recently, Bud Light in a high-profile case) have backtracked amid backlash to their stances. That in itself might invite more backlash, with a slim majority of US adults surveyed [pdf] by Ipsos agreeing that if a corporation takes a stand on an issue, they should stick by their decision, even if it makes some consumers angry.

With another third (32%) neutral on the topic, just 15% disagreed to some extent that brands should stick by their decisions in the face of consumer anger.

Views on this are particularly strong among Democrats: fully two-thirds (68%) agreed that corporations should stick by their decisions, compared to 42% of Republicans and 45% of Independents.

What might be the repercussions of taking a stand? Consumers acknowledge that while they want brands to take a stand, they face risks in doing so. In this latest survey, about half (52%) of respondents said that they would be less likely to buy a brand’s products or use their services if it took a stand on a social issue that they don’t agree with, and a similar share reported the same should a brand take a stance on a political issue they don’t agree with (48%). In each case, there was much more parity of opinion between Democrats and Republicans, with Independents less likely to agree.

In other attitudes towards brand activism, 45% of respondents agreed that too many businesses claim to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride month without committing to real change, and a similar 44% concurred with respect to brands and Juneteenth. Perhaps as a result, relatively few say they’re more likely to purchase something from a company that promotes and celebrates LGBTQ+ pride month (28%) or Juneteenth (24%). Brands should also be careful about marketing products: past research has found that fewer than half of consumers feel that it’s appropriate for brands to market products tied to LGBTQ+ pride month or Juneteenth.

Finally, while consumers may want to learn about brands’ sustainability efforts via social media, that may not be the best channel for brands to participate in activism: more adults surveyed by Ipsos disagreed (33%) than agreed (28%) that companies participating on activism on social media is the right thing to do.

For more, check out the full survey results here.

About the Data: The results are based on a June survey of 1,108 US adults (18+).