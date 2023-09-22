CMOs Less Likely to See Barriers to Sustainability

Research has found that most consumers around the world buy or advocate for brands based on their beliefs and values, and most want businesses to do more to address societal issues. CMOs around the world largely agree: in a world where economic volatility is accelerated and exacerbated by climate volatility, almost 8 in 10 surveyed [download page] by Dentsu Creative feel that there’s no longer a disconnect between what’s good for society and what’s good for business.

As a result, almost 8 in 10 (78% of) senior marketers surveyed – including 94% in the US – feel that every brand should possess an ethical purpose or a socially conscious mission.

Climate change emerges as a key area of note for the senior marketers surveyed. Some 81% agree that their business will undergo a fundamental pivot in response to climate change, while 62% are worried about the potential adverse consequences of their campaigns and investments on the environment and on society. Those worries align with consumer priorities: more than 8 in 10 consumers around the world claim they would be more likely to buy from a company that practices sustainable advertising. However, a report last year found that almost half of US marketers did not have plans in place to reduce the carbon emissions generated by digital campaigns to net zero, while just 2% were already there.

This is an area that is likely to rise in importance over the coming years. More marketers said that responding to the climate crisis would be one of their biggest concerns in 2030 than said the same about climate-related concerns this year.

On a more positive front, the barriers that CMOs face when pressing for more sustainable businesses appear to be receding. This year 45% cited complex logistical issues around manufacturing or recycling as a key obstacle, down from 57% last year. And while a lack of collaboration between business and government roils 45%, that’s down from 53% last year.

Also encouragingly, whereas half of respondents to last year’s survey cited an inability to prioritize sustainability versus urgent commercial challenges, that’s down to fewer than 4 in 10 (39%) this year. Comparatively, though, there’s been less of a drop in the proportion of respondents who face a lack of sustained investment from their business (37%, down from 40%) and a lack of understanding (32%, down from 34%).

Meanwhile, it’s not only the environment that’s on CMOs’ minds. Fully 81% agree that brands can use their budgets to amplify independent and diverse voices. Unlike the climate crisis, fewer marketers believe that representing more diverse audiences will be a concern in 2030 compared to this year. There’s work to be done, though: in 2022, 72.5% of the identifiable on-screen races/ethnicities in TV/video ads were White, compared to their 61.2% share of the population. Within the marketing and advertising industry itself – at least in the US – the march towards diversity in marketing leadership could better be described as a slow crawl.

Finally, almost two-thirds (64%) of the marketers surveyed express concerns that their media spending may inadvertently contribute to political polarization (with close to one-quarter of brands in the US “experiencing politically polarized conversations,” per a recent report). Consumers largely recognize this risk, as only 48% of consumers in the US think business can avoid being politicized.

For more, download the study here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 700 CMOs and senior marketers in the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, and Spain.