Eco-Conscious FMCG Shoppers on the Rebound

Inflation has been leading shoppers to make some changes, and such economic constraints have limited the ability for consumers to act sustainably. However inflation’s impact on spending appears to be easing – at least in the US – and new research from Kantar finds that after a dip last year, eco-conscious shoppers are back on the rise.

Indeed, Kantar finds a rebound in the percentage of shoppers deemed “Eco Actives,” the most sustainable shoppers. These are defined as “shoppers who are highly concerned about the environment and plastic waste… and are taking the most actions to reduce their waste. They feel an intrinsic responsibility to be more sustainable, follow the topic more actively and have a greater awareness of the different elements that make something sustainable.” These shoppers “consistently buy brands and categories without plastic packaging, local, natural ingredients, meat free and fresh.”

This year this cohort has rebounded to 22% share of shoppers, up from 18% last year after standing at 22% in each of the prior 2 years.

There has also been an increase this year in the share of “Eco Considerers,” who are worried about the environment and plastic waste but not taking many actions to reduce their waste. This group represents 40% of FMCG buyers, up from 38% last year. Kantar notes that their biggest barriers are convenience and price.

The remaining 38% share of FMCG shoppers are “Eco Dismissers,” who have “little or not interest in the environment” and who are “making no steps to reduce waste.” This group is more likely to be young and with families, and are down from 44% share of shoppers last year.

Kantar predicts that the share of shoppers who are “Eco Actives” – who currently account for $456 billion in spending globally – will inch up in the coming years to 27% in 2027, remaining at that share in 2028 also. At that point, they could be worth $1 trillion in spending.

In other highlights from the report:

Climate change is the #1 environmental concern for respondents, ahead of water shortage and plastic waste.

The share of shoppers who engage in activities such as bringing their own bags and using “go cups” has risen, though there has been no change in avoidance of plastic bottles.

There has been a large increase from 2019 in the share of shoppers who believe that governments could make the biggest difference to control and limit damage, and a correspondingly large decrease in the share who believe that manufacturers can make the biggest difference.

The most-cited barrier to shopping more sustainably is that it’s expensive (61%), with many also saying they’re not an expert to decide what is a sustainable choice (48%) and that sustainable products are hard to find (42%).

Slightly fewer than 1 in 4 (24%) of shoppers around the world would never buy meat or dairy alternatives, though this figure rises to 37% in the US.

About the Data: The results are based on surveys of 112,000 respondents across 35 countries over the past 5 years.