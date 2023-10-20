DE&I Initiatives Are Waning, US CMOs Say

Marketing spending on DE&I grew by just 2.3% over the past year, according to the latest edition [pdf] of The CMO Survey, after growing by at least 10% in each of the three previous editions of the survey. What’s more, fewer CMOs expect DE&I to be a priority in their organization in coming years.

In this latest research, 41.4% of CMOs said they expect DE&I to be a marketing priority for their company over the next 5 years. That’s down from almost 6 in 10 (58.7%) who felt that way a couple of years ago.

The results are in contrast to research released late last year, in which advertisers appeared to forecast a greater priority on DE&I approaches in the years to come than in years past.

The CMO Survey results do show some variance in perspectives on this matter, though. When sorting by company size, the highest-revenue companies ($10B+) were about twice as likely as the lowest-revenue companies (<$10M) to say that DE&I will be a marketing priority for their company over the next 5 years (60% and 29.2%, respectively).

B2C companies are also more likely than B2B firms to be changing their strategies to reach a more diverse set of customers, per the report. Asked to rate the extent to which they’re changing their strategies for this purpose, on a 7-point scale, B2C Service companies averaged a 4.13 rating (where 7 is changing very much and 1 not at all), while B2C Product companies averaged a 4.04 rating.

By comparison, B2B firms seem to be making less of a change, with B2B Services averaging a 3.16 rating and B2B Product companies only a 2.66 rating.

DE&I perspectives are also less likely to be considered in decision-making. Asked to rate the degree to which their companies have developed an inclusive approach to marketing decision-making on a 7-point scale, CMOs averaged a rating of 3.3, down from 3.5 a couple of years ago.

Previous research has shown that the biggest obstacles to integrating DE&I into marketing were difficulty accessing the value of DE&I-related opportunities and difficulty envisioning DE&I opportunities.

As regards the value of opportunities, CMOs surveyed for this latest report are more pessimistic about the pay-off of their DE&I investments. Compared to a year ago, they believe that DE&I investments have not paid off as much in terms of employee attraction, employee retention, customer acquisition, customer retention, sales growth, or stock market returns.

Given the pressure that CMOs are under to prove the value of marketing, it seems that a decline in outcomes may make it harder for them to argue for these initiatives in the coming months and years, despite the ethical reasons for doing so and consumer desire for more inclusivity from brands.

For more, check out the report here [pdf].

About the Data: The results are based on a July-August survey of 316 marketing leaders at for-profit US companies, 95.6% of whom are VP-level and above.