Support Wanes for Businesses Taking A Stance on Current Events

Fewer than half of American adults think that businesses in general should take a public stance on current events, and the share that think they should has declined from last year, according to survey results from the Bentley-Gallup Business in Society Report. This year’s edition of the report finds that 41% of adults think that businesses should take a stand, down from 48% last year.

Consumers around the world do believe that businesses could be doing more to address societal issues, according to recent research, but they acknowledge the risks of doing so. Some high-profile setbacks (e.g. Bud Light) have likely dampened the resolve of companies to wade into societal issues, even though most consumers in the US agree that if a corporation takes a stand on an issue, they should stick by their decision, even if it makes some consumers angry.

What’s true is that support for businesses taking a stance varies quite widely among demographic groups. For example, 18-29-year-olds (53%) are much more likely than those 45 and older (35%) to think that businesses should speak out on current events. Likewise, Black (61%) and Hispanic (48%) adults are more in favor of this than White adults (35%).

It’s also true, though, that in each of the above cases, fewer respondents than last year think that businesses should be taking a public stand.

There are some issues that are more acceptable to respondents than others, however. A majority of respondents feel that businesses should take a stance on climate change (55%) and mental health (52%), with free speech (49%) and healthcare (49%) also among the top issues.

Interestingly, CMOs in the US report that the top issues that their brands have taken public action for or against are LGBTQ+ equality (59%), COVID-19 safeguards (58.3%), and racial equality (53.2%). While COVID-19 safeguards were not included in the list of topics in the Gallup survey, racial issues (45%) and LGBTQ+ issues (37%) garnered the support of only a minority of adults in terms of businesses speaking out about them.

In fact, LGBTQ+ issues had one of the biggest disparities in opinion between younger and older respondents. While about half (49%) of 18-29-year-olds think that businesses should take a public stance on this issue, only 29% of respondents ages 60+ agreed. Two other issues showing a large gap were ones for which relatively few respondents support businesses taking a stance: abortion (35% of 18-29-year-olds versus 19% of those 60+); and religion (24% of the youngest bracket versus 9% of the oldest).

About the Data: The 2023 results are based on a May survey of 5,458 US adults (18+).