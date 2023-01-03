Virtually All US Households Buy Store Brands

Store brands accounted for 17.5% share of total dollar sales across outlets during the year-long period ending 10/2/22, according to a report [pdf] from IRI. Store brands’ dollar share was higher for Food & Beverage (18.5%) than Nonedibles (16.2%), and the report notes that “nearly everyone is a store brand consumer to some degree… whether they realize it or not.”

In fact, IRI’s data indicates that 99.7% of US households purchase store brands. Household penetration is highest in the General Food (98.9%), General Merchandise (98.2%) and Refrigerated (98%) categories, while being lowest in the Home Care (75.5%) category.

Private label’s dollar share tends to be highest at either ends of the age brackets. It stood at 18.5% for Seniors & Retirees, but was followed by Older Millennials (18.2%) and Gen Z & Young Millennials (18%).

The report indicates that private labels’ share of spend is increasing among low-income older Boomers and Seniors, as well as middle-income Millennials.

Overall, among all outlet shoppers, there’s an even split between store brand loyalists (33% share), name brand loyalists (33%), and those who tend to switch between store brand and brand name purchases (33%). Store brand loyalists are defined as those for whom store brands account for at least 27% share of their dollars spent, whereas name brand loyalists are those for whom stores brands account for less than 17% share of their dollars.

Name brand loyalists are more likely than store brand loyalists to belong to the Millennial & Gen X generations, to live in urban areas, and to be without kids.

It’s possible that store brands’ share of sales will continue to increase if high inflation holds. The majority of consumers surveyed for a recent report said they were buying generic or store brands to save money on groceries, and a separate survey likewise found that many had switched to generic brands in order to save money.