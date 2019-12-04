The 10 Brands Topping the US Customer Advocacy Rankings in 2019

There have been some surprising changes to this year’s top US brand advocacy rankings. The Mayo Clinic tops YouGov’s latest annual rankings and is 1 of an impressive 7 healthcare brands that made the top 10 list. The only brand that remains on this year’s list from last year is USAA, which dropped from #3 to #8 after sitting atop the list in 2017.

The Advocacy Rankings measure customers’ likelihood to recommend 1,750 major brands. Scores are determined by asking respondents if they would recommend a brand to a friend or colleague or would tell a friend or colleague to avoid the brand. The results are then filtered for adults 18 and older who are customers or former customers of the brand. These scores can range from -100 to 100, with a 0 score indicating a neutral position.

With a high score of 78.5, Mayo Clinic tops John Hopkins Medicine, which landed in the #2 spot with a score of 76.4. These brands are followed by the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (#3; 75.6) and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center (#4; 73.8). The Cleveland Clinic (#7; 73.4), University of Michigan Health (#9; 72.7) and Emory Healthcare (#10; 72.4) are the other healthcare brands that comprise the majority of the top 10 list. Indeed, 4 of the top 5 positions are held by healthcare brands.

Financial services companies took up two spots on the brand advocacy list as well, with Navy Federal Credit Union at #6 (73.6) and USAA in the #8 (73.3) position.

Topping the list of Top Advocacy Improvers is Tesla, which jumped from a score of 33.2 in 2018 to 58.0 this year. The National Football League (NFL) has also seen improvement in the past year after experiencing some controversy in recent years. It nearly doubled its customer advocacy score from 15.9 in 2018 to 30.7 in 2019.

The top improvers list also has its fair share of health-related brands, this time in the form of pharmaceutical brands. These include Avandia (#2), Detrol (#4), Boniva (#7) and Levitra (#8).

Global Brand Advocacy Rankings

While Netflix did not appear on this year’s US Brand Advocacy top 10, it placed in the top 10 in sixteen of the global markets surveyed. Earlier this year, Netflix was named the most indispensable TV programming brand in the US, as it continues to make waves in the entertainment market.

Google also made an impressive showing globally in the YouGov list, placing in the top 10 for customer advocacy in 11 markets.

Whatsapp, which is only used by 20% of US adults, was featured on the top 10 in 10 global markets, followed by YouTube which made it onto the list in 7 markets. Nike, which is ranked 5th among the most valuable global brands, also made it into the top 10 in 7 markets along with one of its rival brands, Adidas.

The full rankings can be found here.

About the Data: Rankings data was collected between November 1, 2018, and October 31, 2019, and Improvers data was collected between November 1, 2017 and October 31, 2019. All brands must have a minimum customer sample size of 200 and have been tracked for at least 6 months to be included in the rankings and at least 6 months in the prior year’s period (as well as being currently tracked) to be included among improvers.