These Brands Enjoyed the Best ‘Buzz’ in 2019

When it comes to brands with buzz, Netflix is still holding strong at the top of the list after ending Amazon’s 5-year reign last year, per YouGov BrandIndex’s latest brand Buzz report covering 2019 in the US.

The study measures consumer perception of brands by asking first whether respondents have heard of the brand at some point during the past 2 weeks, and in an approach similar to Net Promoter Score, then subtracts the percentage who report they have heard something negative from the proportion who have heard something positive (whether via advertising, news, or word-of-mouth).

Netflix took over the top spot in 2018’s Buzz rankings with a net positive score of 33. Although its score dropped to 29.2 this past year, that wasn’t enough to make the steaming giant budge from #1. In the meantime, Amazon Prime has risen to the #2 rank with a Buzz score of 28.0 (unchanged from last year), flipping positions with Amazon.com, which saw its score dip from 29.3 to 24.1, landing it in the third position.

While Netflix’s brand Buzz score is slightly lower in this latest ranking than in 2018, it has plenty to be encouraged about. With SVOD services playing a larger part in the everyday lives of many Americans, Netflix is now thought to be an indispensable TV programming brand as it surpasses live TV as the place where viewers watch their favorite TV shows.

Samsung, which fell to the 5th spot this year with a Buzz Score of 19.7, is the only other technology company on the list after YouTube dropped out of the top 10.

M&M’s (#4), Toyota (#6), Dawn (#8) and Home Depot (#8) all remain on the leaderboard. Dove Skincare (#7) and Aldi (#10) are new entrants to the top 10 as Chick-fil-A exits the list.

Going beyond the top 10, the top improvers across all categories were:

National Football League (NFL) – up 7.1 points to a net positive 7.9;

United – up 4.5 to a score of 0.9;

Wells Fargo – up 4.4 to a score of -6.6; and

Papa Johns – up 4.0 to a score of 3.6.

Other noteworthy brands in the improver category include Delta, ESPN and Xfinity.

Category Leaders

Below are some quick highlights (limited to the US) of brands topping various (but not all) category lists:

Southwest bounced back with a score of 10.6 to once again lead in the Airlines category, while Delta (6.7) takes over the second-place position;

category, while Delta (6.7) takes over the second-place position; Skechers (14.4) becomes the leader in the Apparel and Footwear category as Nike falls out of the top 5, with Adidas (13.0) following close behind;

category as Nike falls out of the top 5, with Adidas (13.0) following close behind; Verizon Wireless (12.2) and T-Mobile (11.9) switch spots in 2019 in the Big 4 Wireless category;

category; In the Banks category, USAA (11.1) has a solid lead over second-ranked Capital One;

category, USAA (11.1) has a solid lead over second-ranked Capital One; Very little has changed in the Insurance category, with Geico (16.2) once again beating out State Farm (13.9) as the gap between these two brands widens;

category, with Geico (16.2) once again beating out State Farm (13.9) as the gap between these two brands widens; Google’s top Buzz score of 13.0 in the Internet Search category remains a comfortable distance from Yahoo (5.0), its nearest competitor, but Google’s score continues to drop from previous years;

category remains a comfortable distance from Yahoo (5.0), its nearest competitor, but Google’s score continues to drop from previous years; YouTube (18.0) takes top honors again in the Social Media category, ahead of Pinterest (12.5) and Instagram (12.5);

category, ahead of Pinterest (12.5) and Instagram (12.5); Netflix tops the list in the Cable and Satellite category, followed by Hulu (18.1) and Amazon Video (14.5) (Note: Up until this year, these three brands were part of the Streaming Video and Music category); and

category, followed by Hulu (18.1) and Amazon Video (14.5) (Note: Up until this year, these three brands were part of the Streaming Video and Music category); and The History Channel (14.3) led among TV Networks again, followed by HBO (13.3) and the Discovery Channel (13.2).

The full rankings can be accessed here.