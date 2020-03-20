Women in the US Are Most Impressed with These Brands

When it comes to brands that have a positive impression with women, CPG companies look to be in higher favor than even the largest e-commerce brand. Indeed, once again this year Dawn takes the top spot in YouGov’s latest BrandIndex ranking of the brands with the best perception among women.

To arrive at its conclusion YouGov tested more than 1,780 brands, asking women (ages 18+) if they have a positive or negative impression of them. In a similar fashion to Net Promoter Score, the percentage of negative scores are subtracted from the positive percentage. The scores ranged from -100 to +100, with 0 indicating a neutral position.

Dawn’s score of 60.6 topped the list for 2019 (the data was collected from February 2019 through January 2020) and was the only brand to exceed a score of 60. M&M’s fell just short with a score of 59.7. Although the brand garnered a similar score to the year before (60.3), it jumped two places to take the #2 spot in this latest ranking.

Hershey’s (58.9) fell one spot to #3, followed by Band-Aid (58.7), which bounced back after falling to #7 the previous year.

Rounding out the top 5 is the Mayo Clinic (56.6). The medical center brand, which was a new entrant last year, also took the #3 spot for brands most likely to be recommended to a friend or colleague, as well as the top spot in YouGov’s US Consumer Advocacy ranking this year.

While Dove – Skincare (56.2) dropped one position to #6, it was Amazon (55.9) that took the biggest tumble within the top 10, falling 5 positions to #7. Netflix (54.0) also lost some footing, dropping a spot to #9.

The Most Improved Brands

Levi leads the list of brands that have made the greatest improvements in the minds of women. The iconic brand’s impression score jumped to 48.9 in the latest annual rankings, up 7.5 points from 41.4 last year.

United was second on the list of most-improved, up 7.0 points to 16.3. Other top improvers include:

Wrangler (up 6.3 points to 32.4);

National Football League (up 5.8 points to 13.5);

Ring – Video Doorbell (up 5.6 points to 19.9);

One-A-Day (up 5.6 points to 32.1); and

Alka-Seltzer (up 5.0 points to 34.6).

The full set of rankings is available to view here.