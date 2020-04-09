2019’s Most Loved B2C Brands Differ in Online and Offline Conversations

Nintendo Switch tops the list of most loved brands offline, while American Family is considered the most loved brand online. Here’s how other brands fared in an analysis [press release] of top brands by Engagement Labs.

In its analysis of more than 600 US consumer brands across various industry sectors and categories, the rankings of the most loved brands are “based on positive conversations happening online (via social media) and offline (via face-to-face conversations)” from Engagement Labs’ proprietary TotalSocial® data.

Nintendo Switch jumped 67 spots to become the brand that consumers had the most positive face-to-face conversations about in 2019. Similarly, Gain jumped 66 spots to get to #2. Disney World, which was in the top spot in 2018, fell a couple of spots to #3. Lego, which made it onto NetBase’s list of global most loved brands on social media last year for the first time, rose 15 positions to #4 on the list of most loved brands offline. Fisher-Price moves down one position to take the #5 spot.

The bottom half of the offline top 10 list also saw some impressive jumps in position:

AVEENO — #6 (up 19 spots);

Marvel — #7 (up 24);

Olay — #8 (up 19);

Dove Men + care — #9 (up 17); and

Costco — #10 (up 22).

Among the brands that enjoyed the most positive conversations on social media, American Family stepped up one spot to #1, knocking Walmart’s grocery brand, Great Value, out of the top spot and down to #2.

With beauty brands diverting a great deal of their advertising spend to online formats and influencers, it’s not too surprising that 7 of the top 10 brands on Engagement Lab’s most loved brands online were in this category. Dove Men + Care (#3, up 17 positions), AVON (#4, up 9), Mary Kay (#5, down 2), Garnier Fructis (#6, up 1), Clean & Clear (#7, down 5), CoverGirl (#9, up 27) and Lush (#10, up 5) all made the list.

Kirkland, the other non-beauty brand on the list came in at #9, up 23 positions from last year.

About the Data: Findings are based on Engagement Labs’ proprietary TotalSocial® data and analytics. Top brands are from an analysis of more than 600 US consumer brands.