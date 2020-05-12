The 10 Most Valuable Global Retail Brands in 2020

The world’s most valuable retail brands have experienced 12% growth in brand value this year to reach a total of $1.5 trillion, according to the latest annual rankings [pdf] from BrandZ. Although this growth was considerably less than the 33% growth seen last year (and came before the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought havoc on retail), it did result in a $158 billion lift in worth for the top 75 most valuable global retail brands over 2019.

BrandZ arrives at its brand value by multiplying the brand’s financial value (the amount of corporate earnings attributed to a particular brand) by brand contribution (a percentage of financial value). Brand value is defined as “the dollar amount a brand contributes to the overall value of a corporation.”

Amazon topped the list once again as the most valuable retail brand. Per the report, its Brand Value in 2020 is $415.9 billion, an increase of 32% over 2019. To accentuate how valuable Amazon is, its Brand Value is more than the next five most valuable brands combined. Amazon also appears to be one of the retail brands profiting the most from the pandemic, so next year’s rankings will undoubtably see it atop the list again.

Amazon’s dominance in the world of e-commerce is undeniable, especially in the US where it is the largest e-commerce retailer by far, as well as being at the top of the list for customer loyalty.

The Chinese retailer Alibaba Group retains its ranking as the brand with the second-highest Brand Value in 2020. Its Brand Value of $152.5 billion represents a 16% increase over last year. McDonald’s follows Alibaba Group with a Brand Value of $129.3 billion (down 1% from 2019).

The Home Depot ranked #4 on the list with a Brand Value of $57.6 billion (up 8% from last year). The US home improvement giant also enjoys a place on the list on YouGov BrandIndex’s top 10 brands for ‘buzz’ in 2019.

The one change in the top 5 list comes with French luxury brand, Louis Vuitton, taking over the #5 spot from Nike. Louis Vuitton saw a 10% year-over-year increase in Brand Value this year to reach $51.8 billion.

The brands rounding out the top 10 are as follows:

Nike (#6 — Brand Value: $50.0 billion)

Starbucks (#7 — Brand Value: $47.8 billion)

Walmart (#8 — Brand Value: $45.8 billion)

Chanel (#9 — Brand Value: $36.1 billion)

Hermes (#10 — Brand Value: $33.0 billion)

Fastest Growing Brands

Amazon also made it on the list of the 10 fastest-growing brands for the year, given its 32% year-over-year growth in Brand Value. However, it was not the fastest-growing brand. Apparel brand Lululemon topped the list with growth of 40% over last year (Brand Value: $9.7 billion), followed by Costco (up 35% to $28.7 billion).

Long-time retail rivals Target (#4, up 27%) and Walmart (#5, up 24%) follow Amazon and rounded out the top 5 fastest growing brands for the year.

To read more, download the report here.

About the Data: The ranking combines rigorously analyzed market data from Kantar and Bloomberg with extensive consumer insights from over 3.7 million consumers around the world, covering more than 165,000 different brands in over 50 markets. This ranking covers brands that are pure retail, fast food, apparel and luxury.