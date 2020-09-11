Here Are the Most Loved Brands on Social Media Over the Past Year

This most loved brands on social media over the past year (H2 2019 through H1 2020) are heavily represented by the Entertainment, Technology and Social Media industries, with a top E-Commerce brand thrown in for good measure. In its latest Brand Passion Report [download page], NetBase looks at expressions of love for brands, via mentions, impressions and sentiment in order to determine the most loved brands on social media.

In order to measure sentiment that expressed love towards a brand, NetBase used a selection of keywords associated with love in conjunction with artificial intelligence to filter out irrelevant messages. As the report’s authors described: “We only included the mentions where love is an insight for the brand, not just a keyword. That means we know that ‘Man Toyota TRD trucks are beautiful’, shows love for Toyota, but ‘a beautiful bird just landed on my Toyota’ does not.” The ranking was then calculated by taking into account mentions, posts, potential impressions, sentiment and total engagement.

At the top of the list for yet another year is Instagram. The social media brand that continues to have the attention of advertisers is not the only social media brand in the top 10 this year. After tumbling down the list last year, both Facebook and YouTube have climbed back up to the #9 and #10 positions, respectively.

Netflix is another brand that dropped out of the top 10 last year but has recovered, albeit not as dramatically as Facebook and YouTube. In 2019, Netflix fell 5 spots to #15. This year, the entertainment company which is widely loved for its original content is back in the top 10 at #6.

While Social Media, Entertainment and Technology brands have equal representation in the top 10 most loved, with three entries each, the one anomaly is Amazon. The e-commerce giant moved up three spots from last year to take the #2 ranking. And, while consumers do not always think that Amazon fulfills its ethical responsibilities or has a positive impact on the environment, it does appear to have been receiving quite a bit of positive talk on social media this past year.

Here’s what the rest of NetBase’s top 10 looks like:

Apple, unchanged at #3

Spotify, unchanged at #4

Disney, up 1 to #5

Google, down 5 to #7

Samsung, up 3 to #8

Overall, social media brands account for only a few of the top 100 most-loved brands on social media, yet garner by far the largest share of voice (53%) among the top 100. By contrast, while the Food and Beverage industry is represented by 16 brands in the top 100, they only account for 3% share of voice.

The full report is available for download here.

About the Data: NetBase’s social rank score “takes into account brands received the most love mentions, as well as impressions, highest sentiment, and engagements to calculate an overall social rank.” The analysis is based on 410 million English language posts of earned mentions from July 1, 2019 to July 1, 2020.