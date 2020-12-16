These are the Highest-Ranking Brands Among US Adults in 2020

After being conspicuously absent last year, Amazon has made its way back on YouGov’s BrandIndex list of the best brands as rated by adults in the US. The e-commerce giant ranks at #3 this year, almost making it back to the #2 rank it enjoyed two years ago.

YouGov’s BrandIndex score measures brand health by taking the average of consumers’ perceptions of quality, value, satisfaction, and reputation as well as impressions of the brand and the propensity to recommend it. Brands were tracked for at least 6 months during a year-long period from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.

As in previous years, Band-Aid is the top-scoring brand, with a score of 47.8 (scores range from -100 to +100). In the #2 spot is Dawn with a score of 47.6. Dawn also topped YouGov’s list of most popular brands among women in 2019, a position it also held in 2018.

Amazon (#3), which has an index score of 46.6, is followed by Hershey’s (#4; 46.6) and Clorox (#5; 46.1).

Two other notable brands that have made their way into the top 10 this year are:

Lowe’s (#8; 43.0)

Home Depot (#10; 42.2.)

Meanwhile, Netflix remains in the top 10, this year in the 7th spot.

Most Improved Brands

YouGov’s data release also includes a look at the brands that have enjoyed the biggest improvement in Index score from the previous year-long period of analysis.

The telecom brand Xfinity (a subsidiary of Comcast) tops the list, with an increase of 4.5 points from -2.9 in 2019 to 1.6 this year.

Chipotle is the next-largest improver, climbing from a score of 10.3 last year to 14.3 this year. The fast-casual restaurant is followed by Levi’s (up 3.6 points to 41.7), Venmo (up 3.4 points to 11.2) and Tesla (up 3.2 points to 9.9).

In the #10 spot for most improved brands is Roku. Previous research has shown that Roku was the top CTV device for premium video ad views in the US for the final quarter of 2019.

Top 10 Global Brands

On a global scale, the top 10 list is decidedly more tech-oriented, with each of the top 7 being tech or digital platforms. Following is the list of the top 10 best global brands for 2020 from YouGov’s analysis of data from 33 different global markets:

Google WhatsApp YouTube Samsung Amazon Netflix Facebook Shopee IKEA Nike

The full list of brands and top improvers can be found here.