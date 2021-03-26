Which Brands Were the “Most Loved” Last Year?

Trader Joe’s tops the list of most loved brands offline, while Great Value is considered the most loved brand online in 2020. Here’s how other brands fared in an analysis [press release] of top brands by Engagement Labs.

In its analysis of more than 650 US consumer brands across various industry sectors and categories, the rankings of the most loved brands are “based on net positive conversations happening online (via social media) and offline (via face-to-face conversations as well as phone, emailing, texting, IM’ing, video chat – in other words, via any channel other than posting on social media)” from Engagement Labs’ proprietary TotalSocial® data.

Trader Joe’s climbed 11 spots to become the brand with the largest gap between positive and negative conversations in 2020. Carter’s also jumped up 13 spots to get to #2, while 2019’s most loved brand offline, Nintendo Switch dropped two spots to #3. Oreo leapt 21 places to #4 on the list, with Dove (up 6 spots) and Minecraft (up 59 spots) share the #5 spot.

The bottom half of the offline top 10 list saw one very impressive jump in position and another tie:

LEGO — #7 (down 3 spots)

Lipton — #8 (up 15)

Dove Men + Care — #8 (up 1)

Nivea — #10 (up 113)

Among the brands that enjoyed the most positive conversation on social media last year, Great Value took over the #1 spot. American Family Insurance, which sat at the top spot in 2019, dropped down to #2. Kirkland’s climbed six spots to #3.

With increased purchases of personal care products being one of the changes in consumer behavior due to the pandemic, the number of beauty and personal care brands in both the offline and online lists is not surprising. Indeed, Dove climbed up 17 spots to #4 on the most loved brands online, making it the only brand to grace the top 10 on both lists this year. Garnier Fructis (#5, up 1 position), Clean & Clear (#7, no movement) and Clinique (#9, up 6) also made the list.

KitchenAid, which scaled 10 spots to #6, also took the #3 spot on Prophet’s list of most “relevant” brands. Frigidaire took over the #8 spot (up 10), while Fabuloso is #10 (up 12).

About the Data: Findings are based on Engagement Labs’ proprietary TotalSocial® data and analytics. Top brands are from an analysis of more than 650 US consumer brands.