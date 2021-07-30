These Are the Most Loved Brands on Social Media Over the Past Year

The most loved brands on social media over the past year (April 2020 through April 2021) are heavily represented by the Entertainment, Consumer Goods, E-Commerce and Social Media industries, with one major brand representing Technology. In its latest Brand Passion Report [download page] Netbase Quid looks at expressions of love for brands, via mentions, impressions and sentiment in order to determine the most loved brands on social media.

In order to measure sentiment that expressed love towards a brand, NetBase Quid used a selection of keywords associated with love in conjunction with artificial intelligence to filter out irrelevant messages. As the report’s authors described: “We only included the mentions where love is an insight for the brand, not just a keyword. That means we know that ‘Man Toyota TRD trucks are beautiful’, shows love for Toyota, but ‘a beautiful bird just landed on my Toyota’ does not.” The ranking was then calculated by taking into account mentions, posts, potential impressions, sentiment and total engagement.

Knocking Instagram out of the top spot this year is Amazon. The e-commerce brand – which accounted for a little more than 10% of digital ad revenues in the US in 2020, as well as kept the top spot on the list of most valuable global brands – is one of 2 e-commerce brands within the top 10. It is joined by Etsy at #6.

For its part, Instagram, which was the clear front-runner last year, dropped to #8. The only other social media brand in the top 10 is YouTube, which moved up 9 spots from last year to #2

One big surprise this year is that only one technology brand made it into the top 10. Apple is the #9 most loved global brand, while Google and Samsung dropped out of the top 10.

Here’s what the rest of Netbase Quid’s top 10 looks like:

Spotify, up 2 from #4

Disney, unchanged

Adidas, up 16 from #20

Louis Vuitton, up 27 from #34

Netflix, down 4 from #10

Overall, Technology brands account for only 6 of the top 100 most-loved brands on social media, however, they represent the largest share of voice (24%) among the top 100 (excluding social media). By contrast, while the Food and Beverage industry is represented by 14 brands in the top 100, they only account for a 2% share of voice.

The full report is available for download here.

About the Data: NetBase’s social rank score “takes into account brands received the most love mentions, as well as impressions, highest sentiment, and engagements to calculate an overall social rank.” The analysis is based on 2.7 billion English language posts of earned mentions from April 2020 to April 2021.