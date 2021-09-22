Apple Remains the Brand Resonating Most with Consumers During COVID

With about half of consumers saying they have stopped using a brand during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important for brands to keep their place within the hearts and minds of consumers. Here’s a look at the brands that a study [download page] from brand agency MBLM has found to be the top-ranking “intimate” brands in the US during COVID.

For this study, brands are ranked based on survey responses from 3,000 US adult consumers ages 18-64, with the intimacy metric designed to measure the extent to which these consumers have relationships with brands – and the strength of those relationships. The results were used to form a Brand Intimacy Quotient for each brand, which is “a composite measure that reflects the intensity of the relationship between consumers and brands as well as the prevalence (usage) of the brand.” That measure appears as a score on a 1-100 scale.

About one year on from the first top-10 list during the pandemic, Apple retained its spot at the top of the list with a Brand Intimacy Quotient of 73.7. Holding strong in the #2 spot is Amazon (63.6), while Disney jumps up 4 positions to take #3 (56.9).

Although Apple has the strongest emotional bond with US adults this year, it’s Amazon that is most prominent on other lists. Not only does it rank at the top as the most valuable brand, but it is also the most loved global brand on social media and ranked within the top-10 list of brands with the best reputation.

In the world of retail, Target makes it onto the top-10 list for brand intimacy this year. With a Brand Intimacy Quotient of 56.8, the retailer entered the list at #4, while its long-time competitor, Walmart dropped down 3 positions to #7 (55.2). Meanwhile, Costco enters the top-10 at #8 (54.9).

Also of note, Google’s Brand Intimacy Quotient of 54.6 puts it at #10, after being #3 a year ago. On the other hand, YouTube has kept hold of its position at #5 (56.1) for the second year in a row.

Along gender lines, male consumers ranked YouTube on the top of their list, with Samsung and Apple rounding out their top 3. Women ranked Apple #1, followed by Amazon and Target.

Other Study Highlights

In other notable findings from the report:

Apple ranked #1 among consumers ages 18-34 and 35-44, as well as among those with an income between $35K and $100K.

For consumers ages 45-64, Amazon remains the #1 ranked brand, followed by Apple.

Media & Entertainment once again retains the top position in the industry category in the US. Its industry average Quotient of 50.2 is well above the overall mean of 38.3.

Although Tech & Telecom ranked #4 in the industry ranking with an average Quotient of 45.6, the industry saw a 59% increase of users who say they can’t live without brands in this category.

To read more, download the report here.

