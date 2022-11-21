Here Are the World’s 10 Most Valuable Brands in 2022

A decade at the top. For the 10th consecutive year, Apple reigns as the most valuable brand in the world, according to the latest annual rankings [download page] from Interbrand. Apple maintains a healthy lead over other top companies, though some are seeing faster growth in their brand values.

This year 9 of the top 10 brands experienced a year-over-year increase in their brand values, with Coke (#7) the exception, with a brand value that remained essentially flat (technically it was very fractionally up). Unlike last year, when only half of the top 10 had double-digit increases in brand value, this year each of those that grew (9 in total) registered increases of at least 10%.

Apple (also the top brand in BrandZ’s rankings) led the way in brand value with an estimated value of $482 billion, up 18% from last year’s $408 billion. Following it was Microsoft, which enjoyed the largest rise in brand value, up 32% to almost $279 billion. Courtesy of that leap, Microsoft vaulted Amazon, which fell to the #3 spot despite a 10% climb in brand value to almost $275 billion. Closing the gap with Amazon was Google, which remained in the #4 spot but which experienced a brand value rise of 28% year-over-year (to almost $252 billion), the second-fastest growth rate among the top 10.

There was then a steep drop-off to the #5 spot, held again by Samsung (+17% to almost $88 billion). It’s worth noting that each of the top 5 brands is a Technology brand, while the others rounding out the top 10 hail from 4 different industries. The Automotive industry is the next-most well represented in the top 10, with Toyota in at #6 (up a spot from last year) and Mercedes Benz staying put at #8. New to the top 10 this year is Nike, which by virtue of its 18% year-over-year rise in brand value overtook McDonald’s, which was #9 last year but fell to #11 due to a relatively smaller growth rate (+6%).

Overall, the top 100 brands recorded brand value growth of 16% year-over-year, the fastest rate ever recorded by Interbrand. They collectively now account for more than $3 trillion in brand value, exceeding that threshold for the first time.

Fastest-Growing Brands and New Entrants

As for the brands that saw the fastest growth in value over the past year, 5 are closely bunched at the top. Microsoft paced the pack with 32% growth, but is followed ever so closely by Tesla (+32%) and Chanel (+32%). Tesla led this list last year with a 184% lift in brand value, but not surprisingly did not sustain that level of growth this year. Also following closely behind are Ferrari (+31%) and LEGO (+30%).

Other fast-risers this year include Google, Hermès, and Dior.

This year, three brands were new entrants to the top 100. Airbnb made its first appearance at the #54 position, while Red Bull came in at #64 and Xiaomi at #84.

The full top 100 list, along with other data and takeaways, can be downloaded here.