Log In

Here Are the World’s 10 Most Valuable Brands in 2022

November 21, 2022

This article is included in these additional categories:

Brand Metrics | Brand-Related | Top Brands

A decade at the top. For the 10th consecutive year, Apple reigns as the most valuable brand in the world, according to the latest annual rankings [download page] from Interbrand. Apple maintains a healthy lead over other top companies, though some are seeing faster growth in their brand values.

This year 9 of the top 10 brands experienced a year-over-year increase in their brand values, with Coke (#7) the exception, with a brand value that remained essentially flat (technically it was very fractionally up). Unlike last year, when only half of the top 10 had double-digit increases in brand value, this year each of those that grew (9 in total) registered increases of at least 10%.

Apple (also the top brand in BrandZ’s rankings) led the way in brand value with an estimated value of $482 billion, up 18% from last year’s $408 billion. Following it was Microsoft, which enjoyed the largest rise in brand value, up 32% to almost $279 billion. Courtesy of that leap, Microsoft vaulted Amazon, which fell to the #3 spot despite a 10% climb in brand value to almost $275 billion. Closing the gap with Amazon was Google, which remained in the #4 spot but which experienced a brand value rise of 28% year-over-year (to almost $252 billion), the second-fastest growth rate among the top 10.

There was then a steep drop-off to the #5 spot, held again by Samsung (+17% to almost $88 billion). It’s worth noting that each of the top 5 brands is a Technology brand, while the others rounding out the top 10 hail from 4 different industries. The Automotive industry is the next-most well represented in the top 10, with Toyota in at #6 (up a spot from last year) and Mercedes Benz staying put at #8. New to the top 10 this year is Nike, which by virtue of its 18% year-over-year rise in brand value overtook McDonald’s, which was #9 last year but fell to #11 due to a relatively smaller growth rate (+6%).

Overall, the top 100 brands recorded brand value growth of 16% year-over-year, the fastest rate ever recorded by Interbrand. They collectively now account for more than $3 trillion in brand value, exceeding that threshold for the first time.

Fastest-Growing Brands and New Entrants

As for the brands that saw the fastest growth in value over the past year, 5 are closely bunched at the top. Microsoft paced the pack with 32% growth, but is followed ever so closely by Tesla (+32%) and Chanel (+32%). Tesla led this list last year with a 184% lift in brand value, but not surprisingly did not sustain that level of growth this year. Also following closely behind are Ferrari (+31%) and LEGO (+30%).

Other fast-risers this year include Google, Hermès, and Dior.

This year, three brands were new entrants to the top 100. Airbnb made its first appearance at the #54 position, while Red Bull came in at #64 and Xiaomi at #84.

The full top 100 list, along with other data and takeaways, can be downloaded here

Explore More Articles.

Marketing Charts Logo

Stay on the cutting edge of marketing.

Sign up for our free newsletter.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

View our privacy policy here.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This