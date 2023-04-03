These Brands Got the Most Love in Word-of-Mouth Conversations in 2022

Beauty and personal care brands put in another strong showing in word-of-mouth conversations online and offline last year, according to an analysis [press release] of top brands by Engagement Labs.

In examining more than 650 US consumer brands across various consumer sectors and categories, the rankings of the most loved brands are “based on net positive conversations happening online (via social media) and offline (via face-to-face conversations as well as phone, emailing, texting, IM’ing, video chat – in other words, via any channel other than posting on social media)” from Engagement Labs’ proprietary TotalSocial® data.

Trader Joe’s rose a spot to become the brand with the largest gap between positive and negative offline conversations in 2022, retaking the leading position it had previous held in 2020. Trader Joe’s also was named the company with the best reputation last year, and placed 7th among all brands that consumers felt the strongest connection with.

Following Trader Joe’s was Lego, which climbed 4 spots from 2021. The rest of the top 10 was dotted with beauty and personal care brands, including #3 Olay (up 47 spots), #5 Dove Men+Care (no change), #7 Dove (down a spot), and #10 Bath & Body Works (up 46 spots). This continues a strong showing from 2021 for the sector, and is important for these companies, given that youth in particular appear open to trying new beauty and personal care brands.

The biggest riser among the top 10, though, was Charles Schwab, which shot up 126 positions from last year to the joint #7 spot.

Turning to the “most loved brands” online – on social media – and the results show that American Family has cemented its positive sentiment. The insurance company has ranked first in 3 of the past 5 years, with the only exceptions being in 2018 and 2020, when it came in second.

For 2022, Lush moved up a spot among the most loved brands online to come in at #3. It was followed by Express (+6 spots) and Sam’s Club, which enjoyed the biggest rise up the rankings of the top 10, soaring by 65 positions to #4.

Other brands maintained their high levels from previous years: Clean & Clear; TripAdvisor; and Clinique have all been in or around the top 10 for the past few years.

For more, check out the full release here.