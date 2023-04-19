What Are the Strongest Brands in the US?

The two most valuable brands in the US – Amazon and Apple – both saw their brand value decrease this year from last, according to Brand Finance’s US 500 2023 report [preview PDF]. While these were the most valuable brands, it was the one following them in value that topped the list of “strongest” brands in the US, per the report.

Indeed, Google, estimated to be the 3rd-most valuable American brand in the US this year, tops the list of “strongest American brands.” This list is based off Brand Finance’s “Brand Strength Index” (BSI), which “determines the relative strength of brands through a balanced scorecard of metrics evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance.”

In fact, Alphabet owns the two strongest American brands, according to this evaluation, with Google’s 93.2 BSI leading the pack, and YouTube next with a BSI of 92.7. YouTube is certainly a destination for advertisers, who are expecting to increase their spending on the platform while deriving strong return on ad spend.

Interestingly, professional services firms figure prominently among the strongest American brands. Deloitte (91.3) comes in 4th on the list, with PwC at 7th (88.8) and Accenture in 10th (87.8). Food and drink brands also feature, with Hershey’s at #3 (91.4), Coca-Cola at #6 (89.6), Doritos at #8 (88.2) and Cheetos at #9 (88.0). The other entrant in the top 10 is Instagram, in the 5th position.

In terms of changes from last year, Coca-Cola suffered a drop from the #1 position to #6, while Accenture had the biggest rise of the top 10, jumping from #22 from last year.

Most Valuable Brands

This year Amazon ($299.3 billion) overtakes Apple ($297.5 billion) as the most valuable American brand, but only by virtue of a smaller decrease in brand value (-15% and -16%, respectively). Google is in the 3rd position with a 7% increase in brand value to $281.4 billion, followed by Microsoft (+4% to $191.6 billion) and Walmart (+2% to $113.8 billion).

The biggest increase in brand value among the top 10 was reserved for Tesla (#7), which enjoyed an increase of 44% to $66.2 billion. Facebook (#9) had the biggest drop in brand value of the top 10, down 42% (to $59 billion). This was the third-largest relative decrease of the top 500 brands, behind only Snapchat (-46%) and Wayfair (-45%). Another social media platform experiencing a decline was Twitter, with its brand value down 32%. Its Brand Strength Index also fell substantially, down 11 points to a score of 70.

The biggest increase in brand value of all the top 500 brands measured was for Fanduel, up 259% year-over-year.

Other Highlights:

The highest “Sustainability Perceptions Score,” which measures “how sustainable specific brands are perceived to be,” went to Accenture. Tesla ranked 4th on this measure.

The highest “Sustainability Perceptions Value,” in which value is linked to sustainability perceptions, was enjoyed by Amazon, ahead of Tesla and Apple. The report’s authors caution that “it is important to note that Amazon’s position at the top of the table is not an assessment of its overall sustainability performance. Instead, it highlights the value that Amazon has tied up in the sustainability perception of stakeholders.”

Some 58 tech brands were in the US 500 ranking, and this sector remained the most valuable with an overall brand value of $902 billion. However, the sector’s brand value declined by 9%.

Retail, with 41 brands represented, is the second-most valuable sector overall, with a brand value of $803.5 billion.

For more results, and for detailed methodology, check out the report preview here.