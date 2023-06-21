These Companies Have the Best Reputations in the US in 2023

A familiar name retakes the mantle of the company with the best reputation in the US, while another one continues its run at the bottom of the pack, according to the 25th Annual Reputation Quotient Study [pdf] from The Harris Poll in association with Axios.

Before having a look at which companies comprised the top- and bottom-10 this year, here’s how these companies made the list. According to the researchers: “Americans are asked which two – in their opinion – stand out as having the best reputation and which two have the worst reputation in America today. All nominations – best and worst – are compiled into an aggregate list to determine the ‘Most Visible’ companies. Subsidiaries and brands are tallied within the parent company to create a total number of nominations for each company. A second set of respondents then rates the 100 most visible companies on seven dimensions of reputation to calculate the company’s RQ® score for inclusion in the Axios Harris Poll 100.”

The report is based on the opinions of 16,310 people interviewed during March 2023.

At the top of this year’s list is Patagonia, with a Reputation Quotient (RQ) of 83.5, up from #3 (RQ of 81.8) last year and back in prime position after ranking first in 2021. The company is ranked at the top of the list this year in the Ethics, Citizenship, and Products & Services dimensions of the rankings, and is in the top 5 in each of the 7 dimensions of reputation. It’s also the fifth time in the past 10 years that Patagonia has ranked within the top 10.

Patagonia takes over the top ranking from Trader Joe’s (RQ of 81.7), which fell to #4 this year. Just ahead of it are Costco (82.1) in the second spot and John Deere (81.4) in the third spot. Costco has ranked within the top 10 in 6 of the past 10 years, and tops the list for the Culture, Trust, and Growth dimensions of the rankings. It also ranks as the company with the top reputation overall for Americans who live in suburban areas. As for John Deere, it’s the top choice for company reputation among Boomers, and is rated highly overall for its Culture and Products & Services.

Rounding out the top 5 after Trader Joe’s is Chick-fil-A (81.4), which was one of the biggest gainers in RQ on a relative basis.

On the other end of the spectrum, certain social media platforms fared very badly in reputation. Twitter was the worst-performing, with a reputation quotient (RQ) of just 59.3, which is in the “poor” category. It just barely bested Meta Platforms (Facebook), at 59.7, with ByteDance Ltd. (TikTok) only slightly further ahead at 61.1.

Bitcoin was featured in the ranking after enough nominations from Americans who thought of it as a public or private company – and generated an RQ of just 61.1, on par with TikTok, and #93 out of the 100 companies ranked.

That was likely due in part to the scandal-ridden FTX, which ranked 99th with an RQ of 58.6. (Fox Corporation, at 59.3, was only marginally better – and tied with Twitter.)

Bringing up the rear was The Trump Organization, which ranked last on the list of 100. It was also the only to score below a 55 in its reputation quotient, with a paltry RQ of 52.9.

In other highlights from the report:

Amazon, which ranked 8th this year, has been in the top 10 in each of the past 10 years.

Apple ranked #10 with an RQ of 80.6.

The top-gaining companies, as measured by relative increase in RQ score, were Uber, Nike, and Costco.

The top decliners, as measured by relative decrease in RQ score, were BP, Tesla Motors, Spirit Airlines, and Dollar Tree.

The company with the top reputation among Millennials is Google.

JP Morgan Chase led all companies in data privacy & protection, with 61% of respondents rating it a top-2 box on a 7-point scale for securely protecting its customers’ personal information and data. Apple ranked second on this measure (59%).

For more, check out the study here.