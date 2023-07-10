World’s Most Valuable Brands Register Decline in Collective Brand Value

After consecutive years featuring the largest increases on record, the collective value of the top 100 most valuable global brands has taken a hit this year, according to the latest annual Top 100 Most Valuable Brands report [download page] from Kantar BrandZ. Per the report, the top 100 brands lost 20% of their collective value over the past year, shedding $1.8 trillion for a total of $6.9 trillion.

Despite the decline, the top brands are still worth considerably more than in 2020 ($5 trillion), and their value exceeds what had been suggested by their pre-pandemic growth trajectory, by $1.9 trillion. As Kantar puts it, “top brands have still come out ahead of where they were at the dawn of the decade. This advancement reflects several permanent, structural advances around digital transformation, all of which were accelerated during the pandemic: as consumers were stuck at home, brands rolled out new efficiencies, new services, and new forms of experience based on true omnichannel thinking. And top brands’ overall progress this

decade also reflects a new consumer calculus around trust and value, as people responded to upheaval by flocking to the tried and true reliability of the world’s best-known companies.”

The Media & Entertainment sector was the one to see the biggest decline in collective brand value over the past year, with top-100 brands in this sector shedding 32% of their value. Business Technology & Services Platforms also experienced a significant decline, losing almost one-quarter (24%) of their value.

In fact, none of the sectors analyzed enjoyed growth this year, with Food & Beverages (-3%), Luxury (-4%) and Fast Food (-4%) the only ones in which the collective value of their top-100 brands did not see a double-digit decrease.

Apple Widens Most Valuable Brand Lead

Last year, Apple retook the lead from Amazon on the back of an impressive 55% year-over-year leap in brand value. This year it hasn’t been as fortunate, with a 7% decrease in brand value (to $880.5 billion). However, Apple widened its lead over its nearest rivals as a result of a smaller relative decrease in brand value.

Indeed, second-placed Google suffered a 30% decline in brand value to $577.7 billion, while third-placed Microsoft’s brand value fell by 18% to $501.9 billion. (Microsoft has elsewhere been deemed the most valuable B2B brand in the world.)

Amazon, which has previously been in the top spot, now stands in the 4th position, courtesy of a 34% decline in brand value to $468.7 billion. Along with Tencent (#7), Amazon posted the largest relative drop in brand value of those in the top 10.

The only brand in the top 10 to register an increase in brand value this year is Coca-Cola, up 8% to $106.1 billion. In fact, only 4 of the top 25 brands enjoyed an increase in brand value, while one other (#8, Louis Vuitton), remained flat.

As for the largest decline in brand value, Facebook (-50%) registered the largest decrease among brands in the top 50, and the second-largest decrease (behind only PayPal) of all the brands in the top 100. As a result, Facebook fell out of the top 10; compounding its woes, it was recently found to be the 5th-worst visible brand in the US for reputation.

Eleven Brands Join or Rejoin the List

This year’s list features 11 newcomers – 9 of which have previously been among the top 100 and 2 of which are first-timers.

The highest-ranked of the newcomers this year is Shein. With $24.25 billion of brand value, its first time ever in the top 100 saw it enter at the 70th spot. It was followed by BCA (#74), Airtel (#76), and ExxonMobile (#79).

Other newcomers this year barely snuck in: Shell (#98); Sony (#99); and Pampers (#100).

Fastest-Growing Brands

Beverage brands dotted the list of the fastest-growing this year, which makes sense given that this category was the best performing overall. Five of the top 9 fastest-growing brands were beverage brands, led by the second-fastest, Pepsi (+17%), and followed by Fanta (#3 on this list; +15%), Sprite (#5; +12%), Gatorade (#6; +11%), and Coca-Cola (#9; +8%). Red Bull, for its part, was the 19th-fastest growing brand, with a brand value increase of 4%.

Beyond these brands, Alcohol brands also featured on the list with three among the top 20 fastest-growing. Johnnie Walker came in as the 10th-fastest growing (+8%), followed by Corona (#17; +4%) and Jack Daniel’s (#20; +3%).

The fastest-growing brand overall was the aforementioned Airtel, which enjoyed a 24% year-over-year in brand value.

Download the full report here.