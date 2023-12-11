Here Are the World’s 10 Most Valuable Brands in 2023

Another year at the top. For the 11th consecutive year, Apple reigns as the most valuable brand in the world with a value that now tops $500 billion, according to the latest annual rankings [download page] from Interbrand. Apple maintains a sizable lead over other top brands, despite others seeing faster growth in their brand values.

This year each of the top 10 brands experienced a year-over-year increase in their brand values, and in fact all but 2 of the top 25 enjoyed growth, with Disney (#12) and Intel (#24) the lone exceptions. Still, growth rates were generally down from last year, as only 2 of the top 10 enjoyed brand value increases in the double digits, compared to 9 last year.

Apple (also the top brand in BrandZ’s rankings) leads the way in brand value at almost $503 billion, up 4% from last year. Following it is Microsoft, which enjoyed the largest rise in brand value of the top 10 (and, along with Adobe, of the top 25), up 14% to almost $317 billion. Last year, Microsoft was also the fastest-rising brand in the top 10. Courtesy of its continued growth, Microsoft has extended its lead over Amazon, which experienced only a 1% increase in brand value, to roughly $277 billion. Next-placed Google continues to narrow its gap with Amazon, by virtue of a slightly larger 3% increase, to more than $260 billion. Back in 2020, Amazon’s brand value was more than $35 billion larger than Google’s; that difference has now been cut by more than half.

After Google, there’s a steep drop-off to the #5 spot, held again by Samsung (+4% to $91.4 billion). It’s worth noting that each of the top 5 brands is a Technology brand, while the others rounding out the top 10 hail from 3 different industries. The Automotive industry is the next-most well represented in the top 10, with Toyota again at #6 ($64.5 billion), Mercedes Benz up a spot to #7 ($61.4 billion), and BMW in at #10 ($51.2 billion), taking over from Disney, the lone member of last year’s top 10 to drop out this year.

Nike continues to make strides; after being new to the top 10 last year, it has climbed to the #9 spot this year (+7% to $53.8 billion), trailing Coca-Cola (down 1 spot to #8 after 1% growth to $58 billion).

Overall, the top 100 brands recorded brand value growth of 5.7% year-over-year, a slowdown after registering the fastest rate ever recorded by Interbrand last year (+16%). Earlier this year, BrandZ found that the world’s top brands posted a decline in collective brand value, so the trend appears to be somewhat similar.

Fastest-Growing Brands and New Entrants

As for the brands that saw the fastest growth in value over the past year, #46 Airbnb (which was a new entrant to the top 100 last year) takes the honors with a 22% rise to $16.3 billion, followed by #47 Porsche, with its 20% hike to $16.2 billion, and #32 Hyundai, with its 18% climb to $20.4 billion. After leading the list in 2021 and being the second-fastest growing last year, Tesla had more muted growth this year, up by 4% to $49.9 billion.

The brands with the biggest declines in brand value this year are #61 Budweiser (-16% to $13 billion), #24 Intel (-14% to $28.3 billion), and #68 Philips (-12% to $11.2 billion).

Facebook (#21) registered an 8% drop in brand value to $31.6 billion, and has shed about one-third of its brand value in the past 5 years, from $45.2 billion in 2018, when it was ranked 9th.

Finally, two brands are new to the top 100 this year. Oracle makes its appearance at the #19 position ($34.6 billion), while Nespresso sneaks in at #98 ($6.2 billion). The analysis suggests that among the brands on the cusp of entering the top 100 are PlayStation, Shopify, TikTok, Uber and Zoom.

The full top 100 list, along with other data and takeaways, can be downloaded here.