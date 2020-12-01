Select Page

Half of B2B Marketers Say They’ve Recently Felt Burnt Out

RollWorks COVID 19 Effect on B2B Professionals Dec2020It’s safe to say that 2020 has been a challenging year for most individuals, and it appears that the events of the year have had an impact on marketers both personally and professionally. In a recent RollWorks survey [download page] of more than 200 B2B marketing and sales executives, half say they have personally experienced burnout in the past 4 months.

Likewise, half recount that the lines between work and personal life have become more blurred in a negative way, with only 22% seeing that the lines between their work and personal lives have become more blurred in a positive way.

When it comes to how the current social and economic climate is impacting marketing more generally, one-third of respondents agree that they and their team are finding it more difficult to come up with creative ideas. And, during a time when investments into webinars have risen during the pandemic, some are finding that although they are seeing higher registrations for virtual events or webinars, they are also seeing an increase in no-shows (32%). A smaller percentage say they’d rather go to the dentist than sit through another webinar (14%).

Nearly half (45%) also say that if they were granted one wish they would choose to have more budget, while one-third would ask for more time.

What About ABM?

Research from Demand Gen Report finds that even during this time of disruption, marketers are seeing results from account-based marketing (ABM). However, finding a definitive definition of what ABM is has proven challenging. While 2 in 5 (39%) respondents have heard two or three similar definitions, others have heard either a handful of varying definitions (30%), at least a dozen (5%), or too many to count (7%).

This inconsistency in definitions has encouraged some respondents to research ABM more (50%), but it has also overwhelmed and confused some of their searches for an ABM solution (50%) and prevented others from adopting an ABM solution (34%).

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Results are based on a survey of marketing (55%) and sales professionals from various industries and company sizes.

