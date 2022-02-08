Most B2C Marketers to Rely on Tried-and-True Direct Response Channels This Year

In general, B2C marketers believe that paid search, paid social and email will have the most impact on their marketing performance this year. And, when these marketers aim to encourage an immediate response from their target audience, they also rely heavily on these channels, per a report [download page] from Wpromote and Ascend2.

While senior-level B2C marketers cite various direct response channels they plan to use in their 2022 marketing strategy, the majority plan to stick to the stalwart channels: email (60%), Google Ads (55%) and Facebook ads (52%).

When survey respondents across different B2C sectors were asked which direct response channels they felt will have the most impact on marketing performance this year, Google Ads was cited most often by respondents in the Retail sector, while email topped the list for those in Professional Services, and Facebook ads was narrowly the favorite among respondents in the Health & Personal Care sector.

By comparison, far fewer B2C marketers plan to include other channels in their direct response strategies: 36% plan to include Instagram ads while about one-third (32%) plan to make use of Amazon and one-quarter of influencers.

Only about 1 in 5 (19%) plan to include TikTok as a direct response channel in their marketing strategy this year. And, although a majority of marketers, in general, plan to increase their spending on TikTok this year, with few B2C marketers planning to include it as a direct response channel, it’s not surprising that only 1 in 10 say TikTok will have the most allocated budget. Instead, it’s those proven direct response channels, Google Ads, Facebook ads and email, that will have the most allocated budgets this year.

About the Data: Findings are based on a November 2021 survey of 210 senior-level B2C marketers at companies with at least $50 million in annual revenue.